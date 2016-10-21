Artisan sandwiches at Kent Walker's

click to enlarge Woo Pig! Ham and handmade cheese.

now offers more than locally crafted cheese and brews: It's grilling sandwiches and serving them up all day.Randi Romo, the tasting room and pub manager, gave us a rundown on the new fare, which Walker's started serving last week: There’s a basic house grilled cheese, made up of a blend of Walker cheeses; Melinda’s Pimiento, named for the wholesaler who created the recipe; the Bonta, a blend of house cheeses with Bonta Toscana, Amy Bradley-Hole’s unparalleled tomato sauce; a Not-Your-Mama’s bologna sandwich with house-blend cheeses, spring mix lettuce and tomatoes with a special spread; the Woo Pig, like the bologna but prepared with smoked ham; and a seasonal special, Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice, a Beemster gouda for fall with pumpkin spices and peach preserves from the House of Webster in Rogers. Romo said you can put ham on the latter, “which ramps up that savory-sweet thing.” All are served on sourdough bread, popped in the panini-maker for a good meltup.Walker also has four craft beer taps serving local beers in rotation. On tap now: Three beers from Lost Forty and the Fat Boy stout from Vino’s. You can also get a nice glass of wine there, and, as you can see from the photograph, Diamond Bear's famed rootbeer.Walker’s is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. “It’s a cool new thing to do for Saturday and Sunday brunch,” Romo said. This Saturday, Oct. 22, enjoy singer (and the' own)and guitaristfrom 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and have a sandwich, too.