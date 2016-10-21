White Water gets Southern Salted

click to enlarge
Lauren McCants
-
Southern Salt sandwiches and more, coming to White Water.
, the Southern Salt Co.
food truck founder and chef, is now serving food at the White Water Tavern
Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday.
McCants has wanted to open a restaurant for some time; Southern Salt at the White Water was the solution. It’s her business, just run through the bar. On the menu: hamburgers and cheeseburgers (of course) as well as deep fried pork tenderloin sandwiches, deep fried chicken sandwiches, a smoked bologna and over-easy egg sandwich (real good, she says), chicken nachos and a special, like coconut curried chicken. There are vegetarian options, as well: Deep-fried tofu sandwiches, prepared with avocado and like a fish taco; and sweet potato and avocado tacos.
Once people start coming to the White Water for the food she’ll serve every night, and if things go as planned, the tavern may open for lunch in the future. For now, hours are 8 p.m. “until people stop eating” Tuesdays; 4 p.m. (happy hour) until 8 p.m. (or later, if there’s a show) Thursdays; and 7 p.m. until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. McCants is still catering from the food truck; her wedding business has gotten big, she said, since so many “kids are getting wed on farms these days.”