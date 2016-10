Cheese dip champs, highest hog roasters: Here are the winners

click to enlarge Height Taco and Tamale was the pro Big Dipper in the World Cheese Dip Championship.

Professional winners got mosaic swine.

Amateur roasters got pork butt trophies.

The city's sages in the secrets of great cheese dip and whole hog roasting showed off last weekend, at theheld last Saturday, Oct. 22, at the River Market pavilions, and the 4th annualon Sunday, Oct. 23. Culinary experts (like the Times' Max Brantley, who judged in the cheese dip contest) and amateurs got to pick the best in lots of categories. This year, a brewer one top hog roaster and a million-time amateur group won yet again in the cheese dip contest.Professional cheese dip champeenswere, the Big Dipper top prize and the People's Choice;, Little Dipper Award;, best incorporation of a meat product; and, best booth decoration.Amateurs bringing home the Velveeta were perennial winners, Big Dipper and People's Choice awards;, Little Dipper Award; and, best incorporation of a meat product.. won for most innovative cheese dip.Big Dipper winners took home $1,000; Little Dipper and People’s Choice winners got $500; People’s Choice runners up won $250; and all got trophies. The championship benefits Harmony Health Clinic. Handsome tiled ceramic hogs and hog behinds crafted by Garage Sale Queen Kandy Jones , went to Whole Hog Roast professional contestants., first place;, second place, and theteam, third place. Amateur winners, who roasted pork butts, werefirst place;, second place; and, third place.The Whole Hog Roast proceeds benefited the Argenta Arts District.