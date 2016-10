Leg room soon at The Root Cafe

click to enlarge

People who love dining at The Root Cafe but shy away because of the crowds will be happy to learn that the new dining area likely will be open by the end of next week., who owns and operates the Root Cafe with her husband,said the restaurant is waiting on the city plumbing inspector for the second bathroom the restaurant was required to install when it added three shipping container units.The Root now will have 20 tables instead of the three or four squeezed into the erstwhile Sweden Creme diner. Large windows have been cut into the side of the containers and there will be a banquette along one wall. Root fans will have to wait longer for weekly dinner service: The kitchen expansion isn’t due to be complete until the end of the year.