Eat Arkansas

Archives | RSS

Thursday, October 27, 2016

Say, it's sweet potato pie contest time again!

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge sweet_potato_pie_logo.png
An ingredient that shaped Little Rock's culture for years was Robert "Say" McIntosh's famous sweet potato pies. The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center pays homage to Say and his pies with its annual "Say It Ain't Say's" sweet potato pie baking contest, now in its fifth year. 

Professionals and amateurs will compete over who makes the best sweet potato pie in Central Arkansas at the museum's family-friendly Holiday Open House from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4; deadline to enter the competition is 4 p.m. Nov. 18. 

First and second-place prizes will be awarded by judges in both professional and amateur categories, and attendees will select a people's choice winner. 

Last year, Latrice Catering won first place in the professional category with “Blondies Marshmallow Meringue Sweet Potato Pie” and perennial winner Sondra A Strong won first place in the amateur category with her “Sweet Potato Pie Cheesecake.” Second-place winners were Yvette’s Bakery Box (professional) and  Sylvia M. Tyler (amateur). Strong's winning entry in the amateur category was also named the people's choice winner.

To register, go here. Participation is free, but competitors must bring a toy to donate to Say's "Black Santa" toy drive.  
 
The museum is at 501 W. Ninth St.  
 

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • Leg room soon at The Root Cafe

    People who love dining at The Root Cafe but shy away because of the crowds will be happy to learn that the new dining area likely will be open by the end of next week. Corri Bristow Sundell, who owns and operates the Root Cafe with her husband, Jack Sundell, said the restaurant is waiting on the city plumbing inspector for the second bathroom the restaurant was required to install when it added three shipping container units.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Oct 26, 2016

  • Cheese dip champs, highest hog roasters: Here are the winners

    The city's sages in the secrets of great cheese dip and whole hog roasting showed off last weekend, at the 6th annual World Cheese Dip Championship, held last Saturday, Oct. 22, at the River Market pavilions, and the 4th annual Arkansas Times Whole Hog Roast on Sunday, Oct. 23.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Oct 26, 2016

  • From the mind of Sol LeWitt: Crystal Bridges 'Loopy Doopy': A correction

    Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is installing Sol Lewitt's 70-foot eye-crosser "Wall Drawing 880: Loopy Doopy," waves of complementary orange and green, on the outside of the Twentieth Century Gallery bridge. You can glimpse painters working on it from Eleven, the museum's restaurant, museum spokeswoman Beth Bobbitt said
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Oct 25, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Mama's Gyros is a pleasant surprise in Sherwood

    It's always a pleasure when a restaurant exceeds expectations, and despite the plastic plates Mama's Gyros in Sherwood was a tasty bit of serendipity.
    • by Dana Vickerson
    • Mar 11, 2015

  • Not sure about @thecorner

    New downtown eatery opens with limited menu and can't live up to attractive space.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Mar 12, 2015

  • Justin Harris used foster daughter in campaign materials, against DHS rules

    State Rep. Justin Harris (R-West Fork) used photos of a foster child his family was planning to adopt during his 2012 re-election campaign. The state Department of Human Services expressly prohibits the public use of photos or any other media that would compromise a foster child's anonymity.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Mar 13, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Jodi Morris's lifelong ties to the National Park Service

Jodi Morris's lifelong ties to the National Park Service

"History is always happening" at Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation