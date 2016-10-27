Say, it's sweet potato pie contest time again!

click to enlarge
An ingredient that shaped Little Rock's culture for years was Robert "Say" McIntosh's
famous sweet potato pies. The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center
pays homage to Say and his pies with its annual "Say It Ain't Say's" sweet potato pie baking contest
, now in its fifth year.
Professionals and amateurs will compete over who makes the best sweet potato pie in Central Arkansas at the museum's family-friendly Holiday Open House from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4; deadline to enter the competition is 4 p.m. Nov. 18.
First and second-place prizes will be awarded by judges in both professional and amateur categories, and attendees will select a people's choice winner.
Last year, Latrice Catering
won first place in the professional category with “Blondies Marshmallow Meringue Sweet Potato Pie” and perennial winner Sondra A Strong
won first place in the amateur category with her “Sweet Potato Pie Cheesecake.” Second-place winners were Yvette’s Bakery Box (professional) and Sylvia M. Tyler (amateur). Strong's winning entry in the amateur category was also named the people's choice winner.
To register, go here
. Participation is free, but competitors must bring a toy to donate to Say's "Black Santa" toy drive.
The museum is at 501 W. Ninth St.