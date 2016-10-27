Eat Arkansas

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, October 27, 2016

Say, it's sweet potato pie contest time again!

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge sweet_potato_pie_logo.png
An ingredient that shaped Little Rock's culture for years was Robert "Say" McIntosh's famous sweet potato pies. The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center pays homage to Say and his pies with its annual "Say It Ain't Say's" sweet potato pie baking contest, now in its fifth year. 

Professionals and amateurs will compete over who makes the best sweet potato pie in Central Arkansas at the museum's family-friendly Holiday Open House from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4; deadline to enter the competition is 4 p.m. Nov. 18. 

First and second-place prizes will be awarded by judges in both professional and amateur categories, and attendees will select a people's choice winner. 

Last year, Latrice Catering won first place in the professional category with “Blondies Marshmallow Meringue Sweet Potato Pie” and perennial winner Sondra A Strong won first place in the amateur category with her “Sweet Potato Pie Cheesecake.” Second-place winners were Yvette’s Bakery Box (professional) and  Sylvia M. Tyler (amateur). Strong's winning entry in the amateur category was also named the people's choice winner.

To register, go here. Participation is free, but competitors must bring a toy to donate to Say's "Black Santa" toy drive.  
 
The museum is at 501 W. Ninth St.  
 

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • Integrative design: Architect Ken McCown to give talk tonight

    Ken McCown, department head and professor of landscape architecture at the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas, will give a talk tonight at the Arkansas Arts Center on the changing role of designers.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 15, 2016

  • #Repaint hate: Fayetteville sign painter uses art to fight back

    Fayetteville artist and sign painter Olivia Trimble learned from Facebook this morning that someone had painted an obscene and racist tag (see below) on a boarded up window of the vacant City Hospital south of the Fayetteville Public Library. Her solution: "I flew out, loaded my car and covered that up as fast as I could," Trimble told the Times.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 11, 2016

  • Collectors, it's time: Arts Center show and sale opens Friday

    The 48th "Collectors Show and Sale" opens tomorrow (Nov. 11) at the Arkansas Arts Center with about 150 works from New York galleries, all selected by the arts center's Collectors Group in its September trip to the Big Apple.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Nov 10, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Cache can't cut it

    All sizzle and no steak at Cache in the River Market.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Apr 14, 2015

  • In defense of Planned Parenthood and abortion rights

    An op-ed in today's New York Time by Katha Pollitt says what I've been struggling to say about the reaction to the attack on women's reproductive rights launched by means of the undercover videos made by anti-abortion activists.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 5, 2015

  • Maddie's Place makes a believer out of a skeptic

    After a long hiatus, I return to Maddie's Place in Riverdale and find the food is a lot tastier than I remembered.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Aug 19, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Could your child be the next Picasso?

Could your child be the next Picasso?

Submission period opens soon for Arts Center's young artists exhibition

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Say, it's sweet potato pie contest time again!

    • Record OF PACKERS AND MOVERS PUNE acquiring a super TRANSFERRING team Transferring is obviously an…

    • Posted by teemalal
    • on November 15, 2016

  • Re: Smoke Shack shows its stuff

    • packers and movers in gurgaon.
      packers and movers in gurgaon
      Please Visit:-
      http://www.5th.co.in/packers-and-movers-gurgaon/

    • Posted by teemalal
    • on November 15, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation