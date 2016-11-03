Nominate restaurants for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

Governor Hutchinson
-
Jones Bar-B-Q: A sure bet for the Hall of Fame.
and Department of Arkansas Heritage Director Stacy Hurst
announced today the creation of a 13-member committee to name honorees for a new Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.
You, too, can nominate the restaurants you would like to see included in the Food Hall of Fame: Vote through Nov. 9 by going to arkfoodhof.com
. To be named to the Hall of Fame, restaurants must be Arkansas-owned, in business for 25 years or more and can't be a national chain. There are other categories as well for chefs, food-themed events and a People's Choice Award. The committee will have no input in the People's Choice Award. Food trucks are included.
Members of the committee are Paul S. Austin
, executive director of the Arkansas Humanities Council; Evette Brady
, who was chef and owner of Restaurant 1620; C.C. Culpepper
, creative officer at the Mangan Holcomb ad agency; historian Tom Dillard;
archivist Tim Nutt
; food writers Cindy Grisham
and Kat Robinson
; Montine McNulty
, head of the Arkansas Hospitality Association; chef Tim Morton
; columnist Rex Nelson
; Mosaic Templars Cultural Center Director Christina Shutt
; Lisa Speer,
director of the Arkansas State Archives, and Hurst.
The Food Hall of Fame will induct three honorees yearly; they'll be honored at a reception in spring 2017.
In case you are wondering, here's a partial list of potential nominees for the Hall of Fame gleaned from arkansas.com: Jones Bar-B-Q, in business for more than a century in Marianna; McClard's Bar-B-Q in Hot Springs, in business for more than 75 years; Doe's Eat Place, opened in 1988; Feltner's Whatta Burger, opened in 1967 in Russellville; the AQ Chicken House, opened in 1947 in Springdale; and Weinkeller Restaurant. Trio's Restaurant springs to mind as well. I know there are more! Name them here! Show off your restaurant knowledge!