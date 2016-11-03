Eat Arkansas

Thursday, November 3, 2016

Nominate restaurants for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

Posted By on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 12:39 PM

Governor Hutchinson and Department of Arkansas Heritage Director Stacy Hurst announced today the creation of a 13-member committee to name honorees for a new Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

You, too, can nominate the restaurants you would like to see included in the Food Hall of Fame: Vote through Nov. 9 by going to arkfoodhof.com. To be named to the Hall of Fame, restaurants must be Arkansas-owned, in business for 25 years or more and can't be a national chain. There are other categories as well for chefs, food-themed events and a People's Choice Award. The committee will have no input in the People's Choice Award. Food trucks are included.

Members of the committee are Paul S. Austin, executive director of the Arkansas Humanities Council; Evette Brady, who was chef and owner of Restaurant 1620; C.C. Culpepper, creative officer at the Mangan Holcomb ad agency; historian Tom Dillard; archivist Tim Nutt; food writers Cindy Grisham and Kat Robinson; Montine McNulty, head of the Arkansas Hospitality Association; chef Tim Morton; columnist Rex Nelson; Mosaic Templars Cultural Center Director Christina Shutt; Lisa Speer, director of the Arkansas State Archives, and Hurst.

The Food Hall of Fame will induct three honorees yearly; they'll be honored at a reception in spring 2017.

In case you are wondering, here's a partial list of potential nominees for the Hall of Fame gleaned from arkansas.com: Jones Bar-B-Q, in business for more than a century in Marianna; McClard's Bar-B-Q in Hot Springs, in business for more than 75 years; Doe's Eat Place, opened in 1988; Feltner's Whatta Burger, opened in 1967 in Russellville; the AQ Chicken House, opened in 1947 in Springdale; and Weinkeller Restaurant. Trio's Restaurant springs to mind as well. I know there are more! Name them here! Show off your restaurant knowledge!



