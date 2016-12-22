Eat Arkansas

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Little Rock Oyster Bar an insitution

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge img_0463.jpeg

The Oyster Bar, established in 1975, has been around for long enough that’s it’s hard to imagine a Little Rock without it. The restaurant is a reliable standby that’s part of the very fabric of town, but as such, it’s rather easy to forget about. Don’t make that mistake.

The interior of the Oyster Bar is always larger than I remember, probably because I’ve so often gone five or seven years between visits. The wood paneling initially seems dated, but after ordering a beer and sitting for a minute, I start to feel like I’m somewhere else entirely, maybe some old shack on the coast where I can imagine the oysters have just been collected. Of course, I didn’t actually order oysters...

However, we did order quite a spread, beginning with a small bowl of shrimp gumbo for my spouse. Spicy, but not hot, the rich flavors were the perfect way to begin a fall lunch. The French bread I swiped off his plate was hot, buttered, crispy, and made up in small rounds that were almost bite-sized, and therefore obviously tastier than standard.

The shrimp etouffe I chose for my main was creamier than is typical of etouffe, but so, so rich and flavorful. The fluffy rice made a nice bed for the etouffe. The shrimp, so often overcooked, had that distinctive bite that only perfectly cooked shrimp can achieve. And, I’ve got a real thing for okra, from raw to fried to boiled. This version of it was exceptional, with a real focus on the okra and not on the “fried.”
click to enlarge img_0464.jpeg
Though the traditional Cajun options were real winners, the grilled mahi-mahi ordered by my spouse wasn’t quite as satisfying. Though the spices were appropriate and not overly applied, the fish leaned toward tough. The fries were good and crispy, and the cucumber salad just a bit sweet—though my husband would have traded it for my okra, I would happily be torn between the two.

A minor thing to note, but I also enjoyed the dressing bar in the back. Rather than asking the server to bring whatever sauce you’d like, you can just go get it.

I like the vibe in Oyster Bar. After a few years living on the coast, I really did find the aesthetic similar. It wasn’t crowded at noon on a Saturday, and the wait staff was as laid back as the surroundings. So, if you want Cajun food, the Oyster Bar in Little Rock is the place to go—just go the route of the Oyster Bar House Specialties.

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Lacey Thacker

Readers also liked…

  • In defense of Planned Parenthood and abortion rights

    An op-ed in today's New York Time by Katha Pollitt says what I've been struggling to say about the reaction to the attack on women's reproductive rights launched by means of the undercover videos made by anti-abortion activists.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 5, 2015

  • Maddie's Place makes a believer out of a skeptic

    After a long hiatus, I return to Maddie's Place in Riverdale and find the food is a lot tastier than I remembered.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Aug 19, 2015

  • The Lemon Cakery is pure bliss

    In the eternal and often epic battle between "cake" and "pie," I normally come down on the pie side of things. The Lemon Cakery puts that rule to the test—deliciously.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Oct 1, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

George’s Majestic Lounge celebrates 90 years

George’s Majestic Lounge celebrates 90 years

Iconic music venue hosts 90th birthday bash NYE weekend

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Open on Christmas Day

    • Don't forget, these restaurants can't sell alcohol on Christmas. Which is the craziest of all…

    • Posted by Holly
    • on December 21, 2016

  • Re: Khana Grill is Indian food done right

    • Foods are looking fantastic and delicious. I wish if I could be there to eat…

    • Posted by nehasingh
    • on December 19, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation