AETN cooking show debuts Saturday

“Cook with Brooks,”
Brooks and Eleven Restaurant chef William Lyle in episode 1 of "Cook with Brooks."
featuring Bella Vista chef Steven Brook
s, debuts Saturday, Jan. 7, on AETN. The weekly show, produced by Jeremy Duckworth, will feature Brooks at various Northwest Arkansas farms and eateries.
Brooks, who is corporate executive chef at Tankersly Foods, came to Northwest Arkansas in 2000 to work at the Market at Pinnacle and later was executive chef at Blessings Golf Club, Soul Restaurant and Lounge and the Springdale Country Club. It's his job it is to connect Arkansas farms to restaurants that serve local foods, and one of the episodes will feature Tri Cycle Community Garden in Fayetteville and a fundraiser for the farm at the Greenhouse Grille.
Episode 1 will find Brooks at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s Eleven Restaurant while chef William Lyle creates a coq au vin. For other episodes, he'll visit Woodhouse Pizza in Fayetteville talking with owner Jerrmy Gawthrop; White River Creamery in Elkins; the Vanzant Fruit Farm in Lowell; the Black Apple Crossing cider brewery in Springdale, and the McGarrah Farm in Pea Ridge.
The weekly program will air at 5 p.m. and run for seven weeks. Episodes and recipes will be available at aetn.org/cookwithbrooks.