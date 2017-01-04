Eat Arkansas

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

AETN cooking show debuts Saturday

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge Brooks and Eleven Restaurant chef William Lyle in episode 1 of "Cook with Brooks."
  • Brooks and Eleven Restaurant chef William Lyle in episode 1 of "Cook with Brooks."

“Cook with Brooks,” featuring Bella Vista chef Steven Brooks, debuts Saturday, Jan. 7, on AETN. The weekly show, produced by Jeremy Duckworth, will feature Brooks at various Northwest Arkansas farms and eateries.

Brooks, who is corporate executive chef at Tankersly Foods, came to Northwest Arkansas in 2000 to work at the Market at Pinnacle and later was executive chef at Blessings Golf Club, Soul Restaurant and Lounge and the Springdale Country Club. It's his job it is to connect Arkansas farms to restaurants that serve local foods, and one of the episodes will feature Tri Cycle Community Garden in Fayetteville and a fundraiser for the farm at the Greenhouse Grille.

Episode 1 will find Brooks at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s Eleven Restaurant while chef William Lyle creates a coq au vin. For other episodes, he'll visit Woodhouse Pizza in Fayetteville talking with owner Jerrmy Gawthrop; White River Creamery in Elkins; the Vanzant Fruit Farm in Lowell; the Black Apple Crossing cider brewery in Springdale, and the McGarrah Farm in Pea Ridge.

The weekly program will air at 5 p.m. and run for seven weeks. Episodes and recipes will be available at aetn.org/cookwithbrooks.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

Readers also liked…

  • In defense of Planned Parenthood and abortion rights

    An op-ed in today's New York Time by Katha Pollitt says what I've been struggling to say about the reaction to the attack on women's reproductive rights launched by means of the undercover videos made by anti-abortion activists.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 5, 2015

  • Maddie's Place makes a believer out of a skeptic

    After a long hiatus, I return to Maddie's Place in Riverdale and find the food is a lot tastier than I remembered.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Aug 19, 2015

  • The Lemon Cakery is pure bliss

    In the eternal and often epic battle between "cake" and "pie," I normally come down on the pie side of things. The Lemon Cakery puts that rule to the test—deliciously.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Oct 1, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation