Wednesday, January 4, 2017

NLR Restaurant Month: Lift forks, snap shots now

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 10:47 AM

January is North Little Rock Restaurant Month, when you can save some bread at all kinds of eateries and win gift cards from restaurants and free tickets to sporting events.

For a chance to win prizes, post photos of your food and fellow diners to social media sites Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #EatNLR — sponsors will be monitoring! (Prizes include a $50 gift card from Whole Hog Cafe and a Family Four Pack from the Arkansas Travelers for photos before Jan. 15, and a $50 gift card from Whole Hog and four tickets to TobyMac at Verizon Arena on Feb. 23 for photos taken between Jan. 16 and Jan. 31.)

You can also win free Little Rock Trojans basketball tickets by presenting your receipt from ANY North Little Restaurant to the Visitors Information Center in Burns Park or the NLR Chamber of Commerce (100 Main St.).

Also, follow NLR Restaurant Month on Facebook and NorthLittleRockCVB on Twitter
to find specials and giveaways, including gift cards to Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe at McCain Mall on Tuesdays, free delivery from Chef Shuttle (use NLRRest2017 when ordering) and other deals.

