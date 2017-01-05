Eat Arkansas

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Bark Bar making pawprints toward spring opening

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 1:15 PM

click to enlarge Adam Day digital drawing of the Bark Bar interior. - ADAM DAY
  • Adam Day
  • Adam Day digital drawing of the Bark Bar interior.
Plans to open a dog-friendly bar in a vacant church in downtown Little Rock are padding forward, co-founder Elizabeth Michael tells us. Bark Bar, to be located at 1201 Spring St., has been approved by the Department of Health for plumbing, and landlord/architect Adam Day has created drawings for the hound-lover hangout. Michael said she and co-owner Cara Fowler are hoping for an April opening.

Michael and Fowler, whose idea it was to open a place where dogs and their people could have a good time (and alleviate owners' guilt for leaving their dogs alone), bring various talents to the enterprise. Michael works with her father's furniture and design company, the Paul Michael Co.; Fowler is an event planner. They're consulting with food supplier Ben E. Keith, and in addition to the human bar menu are working up a doggie drink menu that might include, Michael said merrily, bacon-flavored, toilet-flavored and minnow-flavored waters (her dog likes to drink out of the minnow bucket when she fishes, she said).

Startup funds that would have gone to the accompanying dog play area have been eaten up by the red tape the two have had to untangle with the health department, Alcohol Beverage Control and the city, so they started a Kickstarter crowdfunding account. They want the play area to include a water feature and agility courses. (The building — which formerly held the Dreamweavers Outlet — has a side yard.) Those who donate will receive rewards, such as T-shirts, memberships, koozies and photos of their pets on the wall, depending on size of the gift (for $1,000, the bar will name a drink after your dog). So far, $3,916 has been raised toward a goal of $5,000.

Dogs will require a membership — proof of vaccinations, etc. People will not. Bark Bar is partnering with CARE for Animals to have "rescue mixers," so folks can play with rescued dogs and, perhaps, adopt them.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

  • Highway department listens to I-30 concerns — but will it change?

    November 16, 2015
    by Leslie Newell Peacock
    Another long and well attended (despite the downpour) public meeting on Interstate 30 tonight at the Clinton Center. The only bit of news: The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department says it will collaborate with studioMAIN, the architect/engineer group that pushes for progressive development, to improve I-30's intersection with downtown. We'll have to follow up on what that means tomorrow. /more/
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • AETN cooking show debuts Saturday

    A cooking show featuring a Bella Vista cook debuts Saturday, Jan. 7, on AETN. “Cook with Brooks” features chef Steven Brooks, corporate executive chef at Tankersly Foods, who came to Northwest Arkansas in 2000 to work at the Market at Pinnacle and later was executive chef at Blessings Golf Club, Soul Restaurant and Lounge and the Springdale Country Club.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jan 4, 2017

  • NLR Restaurant Month: Lift forks, snap shots now

    January is North Little Rock Restaurant Month, when you can save some bread at all kinds of eateries and win gift cards from restaurants and free tickets to sporting events.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jan 4, 2017

  • Convention Center sculpture commemorates Louisiana Purchase survey

    Michael Warrick and Aaron Hussey glass and steel sculpture, "Straight Lines on a Round World," which celebrates the 200th anniversary of the Louisiana Purchase survey, has been installed outside the Statehouse Convention Center.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jan 3, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • In defense of Planned Parenthood and abortion rights

    An op-ed in today's New York Time by Katha Pollitt says what I've been struggling to say about the reaction to the attack on women's reproductive rights launched by means of the undercover videos made by anti-abortion activists.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 5, 2015

  • Maddie's Place makes a believer out of a skeptic

    After a long hiatus, I return to Maddie's Place in Riverdale and find the food is a lot tastier than I remembered.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Aug 19, 2015

  • The Lemon Cakery is pure bliss

    In the eternal and often epic battle between "cake" and "pie," I normally come down on the pie side of things. The Lemon Cakery puts that rule to the test—deliciously.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Oct 1, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation