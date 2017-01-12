Eat Arkansas

Thursday, January 12, 2017

More coffee for the River Market district

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 1:42 PM

Zeteo Coffee, which opened in Conway nearly a year ago, will open a second c0ffee shop at 610 President Clinton Ave. in February, cofounder Jon Mitchell has announced.

Zeteo will offer coffee from Onyx Coffee Lab of Springdale, a breakfast and lunch menu and local craft beers and wines. The Conway shop’s coffee menu includes espresso, Americano, an “Up All Night” mixture of espresso and Coca-Cola (perfect for the college town), drip, pour over and French press offerings as well as specialties like cappuccino, lattes, mochas, caramel macchiatos and cortados (espresso and milk). The breakfast menu includes oatmeal; bacon, egg and cheese croissants; fruit parfaits; toasts, cinnamon rolls and scones; lunch includes various sandwiches, a soup of the day and salad. There are also kids meals in Conway, since it adjoins a KIDSCLUB playspace. The River Market location is the former Clinton Museum Store.

Mitchell and Trina Mitchell, who have seen on mission trips the difficulties people have in obtaining clean water, have incorporated into the business model a 5 percent donation of all profits to clean water projects around the world. They are partnered with Living Water International in their #drinkwellgivewell initiative.

