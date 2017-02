Capers closed thanks to flood damage; will reopen with new menu

click to enlarge Capers' dining room is getting a redo so it won't look like this anymore.

Pipes feeding the sprinkler system at Capers Restaurant , 14502 Cantrell Road, froze during the extraordinarily cold weekend in early January, and when the broken lines thawed, water flooded the ceilings and drenched the furniture.However, co-ownersaid cheerily on Tuesday, the flood had a silver lining: The restaurant is now getting a new look and a new menu. Reupholstering, too. Greene said she’d like to be open by Valentine’s Day, but knows that predicting when construction will be complete is a tricky business.