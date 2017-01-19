Eat Arkansas

Thursday, January 19, 2017

I repeat, more coffee for downtown: Blue Sail

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 3:40 PM

click to enlarge Tabor, 25 and founder of Blue Sail in 2014.
  • Tabor, 25 and founder of Blue Sail in 2014.
Blue Sail Coffee Roasters of Conway will open a coffee shop in the Little Rock Technology Park in mid-March, owner Kyle Tabor said Thursday. The park's first building, at 417 Main St., is to open Feb. 24, but Tabor said he was reluctant to open before construction, on the first floor of building, is complete.

Tabor said Blue Sail will offer the same coffee menu it has in downtown Conway and at the University of Central Arkansas, but probably not the groovy glass Kyoto cold-brew towers that decorate the wall at 1021 Front St. Blue Sail's coffee is strong; its cold brew even stronger. Real coffee drinkers (presumably there will be a lot of those types when the LR Tech Park building is buzzing) will love the brew. Blue Sail supplies its coffee to Big Orange, ZAZA, Lost Forty and Raduno's.

Tabor, 25, a native of Conway, opened Blue Sail in 2014, the Blue Sail Roastery the following year and a Blue Sail shop at UCA last year. He said the food served at the Tech Park will be slightly different from that in the Conway shops, but should include brunch items like quiche, croissant sandwiches and pastries. Tabor said the coffee is "ethically sourced" from all over the world — the Congo, Burundi, Colombia, Brazil, Sumatra, etc. — and "craft brewed."

 Tabor is being joined in the Blue Sail ownership by roasting director Andy Pickle of North Little Rock.

The headline is in reference to the previous posting about the Zeteo Coffee shop coming to the River Market district.

Tags: , , ,

