Monday, January 23, 2017

Ready your muffin tins: Soup Sunday is this weekend

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 4:02 PM

click to enlarge Your muffin tin will make sampling soup, which is served in paper cups, more fun.
  Your muffin tin will make sampling soup, which is served in paper cups, more fun.

Soup Sunday, the annual jam-packed benefit for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, celebrates its 36th anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 29, with the largest number of soup venders ever (more than 40 restaurants are participating), sides and desserts, and silent and live auctions.

Arkansas’s favorite TV anchor and baritone Craig O’Neill will preside over the event as emcee; featured chef will be Chris McMillan of Boulevard Bread Co. Radio personality Ugly Ed Johnson from 105.1 The Wolf will play music to slurp by.

Remember: You'll need to bring a muffin tin so you can sample several soup cups at the event, which will be held at the Statehouse Convention Center from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets for adults are $25 in advance, $30 after 5 p.m. Jan. 27. Tickets for ages 5 to 17 are $10; children under 5 are free. With a patron ticket ($50, $60 after Jan. 27) you get to enter the Patron room, where there will be soup and appetizers by Boulevard along with complimentary beer and wine.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital is sponsor.

