Stone's Throw, Kent Walker join up to feed brewery fans

Stone's Throw, now with a menu supplied by Kent Walker Artisan Cheese.
fans will be able to nosh daily on panini sandwiches, salads and soups from a "satellite kitchen" supplied by Kent Walker Artisan Cheese
, the businesses have announced.
Customer's at Stone's Throw, at Ninth and Rock streets, will be able to order from the Kent Walker food truck at the bar and the food will be delivered to the table on one bill with your suds. Theron Cash, managing partner at Stone's Throw, said the service will be an improvement over the bar's previous arrangement with food trucks: "We were at the mercy of the trucks’ availability and that was causing customers to make their dining plans elsewhere," Theron said in a news release. "This new project with the Kent Walker’s team provides a great menu along with the reliability patrons expect.”
The Kent Walker at Stone's Throw venture begins this week. The menu will evolve, the press release said, to include brunch items on weekends, cheese dip and a new beer cheese soup Kent Walker will introduce at Soup Sunday.