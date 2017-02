click to enlarge Pimiento cheese, now at I Love Juice Bar from Paninis & Co.

Paninis & Company, a sandwich and salad supplier created by Taziki’s owner Jim Keet, is now providing I Love Juice Bar in the Midtowne Shopping Center with eat-in or take-out meals. The sandwiches use Boar’s Head brand meats and cheeses; vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free paninis will be on the menu as well, and there will be salad offerings, too. All will be made to order, rather than preprepared. I Love Juice Bar offers a vegetarian, gluten-free juices and smoothies. Its creations use both fruits and vegetables.Sandwiches will cost between $4.99 and $7.99. You can see a menu here