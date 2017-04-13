Eat Arkansas

Archives | RSS

Thursday, April 13, 2017

Izard Chocolate, Little Rock's first chocolate maker

Posted By on Thu, Apr 13, 2017 at 5:07 PM

click to enlarge LACEY THACKER
  • Lacey Thacker
Nathaniel Izard knew from a young age that he wanted to start a company, so it was no big surprise when three years ago, at age 22, he got involved in the high-quality chocolate market. What started as an experiment has become a successful venture in a craft niche.

Izard Chocolate began in Nathaniel's kitchen, where he produced very small batches with tabletop equipment. From there, he began selling at the Hillcrest Farmer's Market. During that brief interlude, Nathaniel was able to determine there was a market in Little Rock for high-quality chocolate. "We use our palates to create a product, then we test it on the public. If they like it, we continue to do it, if they don’t, well, obviously that one didn’t work out, so let’s move on.” Well, the market liked it.

Izard doesn't just try things out and hope they work—they've put a huge amount of work into developing roast profiles. Roasting is what gives cacao its chocolatey flavor, so if you don't roast the cacao, you don't get chocolate. The roasting process is similar to roasting coffee, but there are about fifteen more steps before it's finished—something of which most people aren't aware. To help consumers learn, Nathaniel spends a lot of time talking with customers about their product and the complexities behind its production.
click to enlarge img_1387.jpg
While many companies use social entrepreneurship as a way to sell their product, Nathaniel sees making ethical choices as crucial to doing good business. "I'm about making a positive change in the world, I just don't see it in ad campaigns. If we buy [cacao] from a company that goes to the farms and checks out the processes to ensure people are being treated well, and therefore our cost is higher, we can sleep at night."
click to enlarge LACEY THACKER
  • Lacey Thacker
As a lifelong chocolate lover, the tour of Izard's combined production facility/retail space was magical—just like their product. The Sea Salt Caramels were exactly what they sound like—smooth chocolate truffles with good salt and caramel. They also offer blended bars with additives like coffee, sea salt, and almond. But their single-origin chocolate bars, such as their current selections from Haiti, the Dominican Republican, and Belize, allow consumers to try different varieties and note the differences—similar to how wine tasting is done. With tasting guidance from Nathaniel, I was amazed to find the Belize variety had such strong cherry notes I initially assumed it had added cherry.

If you haven't yet sampled some of Izard's Chocolate, swing by. Nathaniel or his sister, Emily, who works in the shop alongside her brother, will be happy to chat about how chocolate is made and share samples to demonstrate how artfully it can be done.

Tags: , , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Lacey Thacker

Readers also liked…

  • The Lemon Cakery is pure bliss

    In the eternal and often epic battle between "cake" and "pie," I normally come down on the pie side of things. The Lemon Cakery puts that rule to the test—deliciously.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Oct 1, 2015

  • A sneak preview of Fourquarter Bar in Argenta

    A look at Fourquarter Bar in Argenta, brought to you by the folks behind Midtown Billiards. Beer, barbecue and killer cocktails abound!
    • by Joel DiPippa
    • Feb 23, 2016

  • Coming Monday: Little Rock Black Restaurant Week

    MoTown Monday is Ceci's Chicken and Waffles. Tasty Tuesday is Sims BBQ and Brewster's Soul Food Cafe. Wing Wednesday is Chicken King and Chicken Wangs. Soul Food Thursday is Lindsey's BBQ and Hospitality House and Food Truck Festival Friday is @station801. It's the first Black Restaurant Week.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Mar 8, 2017

Most Shared

  • The end of democracy in LR

    The state Board of Education was scheduled to talk this week about the Little Rock School District, under state control for two years because six of its 48 schools failed to meet an arbitrary pass rate on a standardized test.

  • Coal is over

    The free market's natural search for cheaper and more efficient energy has taken over and even President Trump and a governing party heavily in denial about climate change cannot stop it.

  • Now and then

    Almost exactly 10 years before launching a Tomahawk missile strike against a Syrian air base, Donald J. Trump enjoyed a similar triumph in an internationally televised, pay-per-view spectacle called the "Battle of the Billionaires."

  • Jury awards $415,000 in suit against Josh Hastings over suspect's fatal shooting

    A federal jury has awarded $415,000 in damages in the civil lawsuit against Josh Hastings, a former Little Rock police officer, in the 2012 slaying of Bobby Moore, a suspect in car burglaries at a West Little Rock apartment complex.

Visit Arkansas

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Teen finds large diamond after only 30 minutes of surface searching

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation