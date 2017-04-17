Eat Arkansas

Monday, April 17, 2017

Wildwood's annual "Feastival" around the corner

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 12:00 PM

All spirits will be lifted at the 19th annual Wine & Food Festival (a.k.a "Arkansas's Premier Feastival") at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, April 21.

The Bistro in Bryant, Blue Cake Co., Bonefish Grill, Boulevard Bread Co., Bravo Cucina Italiana, the Chenal Country Club, Cocoa Belle Chocolates, Lulu’s Latin Rotisserie and Grill, Nothing Bundt Cakes, So Restaurant and Bar, Trio’s, Diamond Bear Brewery and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits will supply the edible and drinkables for the fundraiser for the park’s arts education, the Wildwood Academy of Music & the Arts and the botanical garden. Tickets are $65.

