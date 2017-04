Wildwood's annual "Feastival" around the corner

click to enlarge

All spirits will be lifted at the 19th annual Wine & Food Festival (a.k.a "Arkansas's Premier Feastival") at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, April 21.in Bryant,andwill supply the edible and drinkables for the fundraiser for the park’s arts education, the Wildwood Academy of Music & the Arts and the botanical garden. Tickets are $65.