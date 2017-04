Food Truck Fridays returns: Here's the lineup

click to enlarge

Four food trucks are lined up forat the intersection of Main Street and Capital Avenue, the Downtown Little Rock Partnership has announced. Here they are, with their menus:Buffalo rib fish fillet, catfish, chicken wings, bitty bites, fries, hushpuppies, tomato relish.Smoked turkey leg, smoked brisket/pork/beef sandwich combos with fries, jerk chicken, catfish baskets, barbecue nachos and coleslaw.10 pieces Momo (chicken, beef, veggie vegan), aloo dum (spicy potatoes), spring rolls, fried rice, New York style cheesecake.Ice cream cups, cones, floats, ice cream sandwich, brownie and a scoop.Hours are 10:45 to 1:45.