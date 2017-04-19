Party in East Village, thanks to DLRP

-
What the intersection in East Village will look like when the Paint Factory is complete.
The East Village — the neighborhood east of Interstate 30 — will be the site of the first Alley Party,
a series of festive events organized by the Downtown Little Rock Partnership to celebrate the potential of downtown.
There will be live music, craft beer from Lost Forty
and Rebel Kettle, Rock Town Distillery
liquor and food from taco trucks to soak up all the booze at the inaugural Alley Party, set for 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27
, at 1212 Sixth St. The music will be provided by the the Going Jessies
, a Conway country-folk group made up of guitarist and singer Derek Wood, singer Angela Paradis and percussionist James Breeding.
Presenters are Rock Region Metro, Cromwell Architects Engineers, Moses Tucker Real Estate and the Paint Factory, an office/residential development of Cromwell and Moses Tucker.
DLRP Executive Director Gabe Holmstrom
said the Alley Parties will show off “tucked away” parts of downtown. “By bringing music and fun and life to new areas, we will hopefully spark people’s imaginations of what else might be possible,” Holmstrom said in a press release announcing the first party.
Future Alley Parties will be held May 18 and June 15.
A note: According to the Urban Dictionary, going Jessie is a Southern expression dating to the 1800s that means vigorously pursuing an activity. It’s like going bonkers, but going bonkers in a sane way.