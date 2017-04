@ the corner turns 2, will celebrate Thursday

click to enlarge

@ the Corner, at the corner of Scott and Markham streets, celebrates its second year in business from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday,, with tapas and cocktails. The menu will feature pulled pork and chicken sliders, teriyaki kabobs, sausage dip, house hummus, birthday cupcakes and Birthday Cake Champagne, Jalapeno Beer and Bday Punch. The $20 tickets include two cocktails or mocktails.