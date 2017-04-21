Eat Arkansas

Friday, April 21, 2017

ZAZA turns 9, to celebrate with bluegrass, pizza and a wet mayor

Posted By on Fri, Apr 21, 2017 at 3:03 PM

Like pizza cooked in an outdoor wood oven? Live bluegrass? Seeing Mayor Mark Stodola dripping wet? While drinking Lost Forty Beer? Then ZAZA Fine Salad and Wood Oven Pizza Co. in the Heights is the place you need to be Sunday, April 23.

The party, which runs from noon to 4 p.m., benefits the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance. For $5 you get three chances to dunk hizzoner; City Director Kathy Webb (AHRA's executive director); ZAZA co-founder Scott McGehee; City Director Capi Peck and other celebrity volunteers. Runaway Planet will provide the bluegrass, ZAZA's farm partners Rattle's Garden, Little Rock Urban Farming and New South Produce Cooperative will sell produce and seedlings (or giving them in exchange for kitchen utensils for AHRA) and the WUNDERBUS food truck will supplement the chow. There will be a bouncy thing for kids, too.

There will be 100 free seedlings for the kids. Bring three or more items from the following list of AHRA's kitchen needs and get a free small gelato: Measuring spoons, measuring cups, cutting boards (preferably flexible mats), paring knives, colanders, 8- and 10-inch frying pans, medium sauce pans, mixing bowls, spatulas, tongs, whisks and food thermometers.

