ZAZA turns 9, to celebrate with bluegrass, pizza and a wet mayor

Like pizza cooked in an outdoor wood oven? Live bluegrass? Seeing Mayordripping wet? While drinking Lost Forty Beer? Then ZAZA Fine Salad and Wood Oven Pizza Co. in the Heights is the place you need to be Sunday, April 23.The party, which runs from noon to 4 p.m., benefits the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance . For $5 you get three chances to dunk hizzoner; City Director(AHRA's executive director); ZAZA co-founder; City Directorand other celebrity volunteers.will provide the bluegrass, ZAZA's farm partnersandwill sell produce and seedlings (or giving them in exchange for kitchen utensils for AHRA) and the WUNDERBUS food truck will supplement the chow. There will be a bouncy thing for kids, too.There will be 100 free seedlings for the kids. Bring three or more items from the following list of AHRA's kitchen needs and get a free small gelato: