Tuesday, January 18, 2011

Books 'Norwood' streaming on Netflix

Posted By on Tue, Jan 18, 2011 at 1:39 PM

norwood.jpg

Hey guys! So I've been out since Sunday on account of a busted back (hence my absence from blog and Tweet action), but during my adventures while laid out on a hardwood floor, I stumbled across a gem on Netflix in "Norwood," the ipso facto sequel to the original "True Grit."

Released a year after the success of "True Grit," "Norwood" features Glen Campbell and Kim Darby returning(with "Broadway Joe" Namath on board) to the big screen in another movie based on a Charles Portis novel, his first. As far as I can find, "Norwood" has never been released on DVD and any video copies floating around are dubbed and unofficial.

Goofy? Sure. Dated? It would seem so. But for fans of the local, reclusive author, it's an oddity worth exploring.

I've only watched the first ten minutes, but so far I can vouch for a joke about Stamps, Arkansas, an old-ass Stuckey's and a young Dom DeLuise chumping it up, hilariously, as Bill Bird, one of Portis' great Yankee goobers.

Check it out here.

Comments (2)
Speaking of...

  • Charles Portis' "Norwood" at 50: A Review

    August 4, 2016
    by Joe Meazle
    The 50th Anniversary celebration of Portis' "Norwood" is precisely the type of unique, multifaceted, Southern-focused programming that many of us have hoped to see from the partnership between Oxford American and South on Main. /more/

  • Oxford American celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Portis' "Norwood"

    June 22, 2016
    by Stephanie Smittle
    Oxford American Magazine hosts a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Charles Portis' debut novel, "Norwood." /more/

  • The 50th anniversary of Portis' 'Norwood'

    May 19, 2016
    by Lindsey Millar
    Former Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist and features writer Kyle Brazzel, who left Little Rock to work for the business side of the New Yorker and now does freelance writing, has an excellent appreciation at The Awl of Charles Portis' first novel, "Norwood," on the occasion of its 50th anniversary. /more/

  • Tonight: The Oxford American Pop-Up Shop and more at 4th Friday in SoMA

    February 26, 2016
    by Rock Candy
    Tonight marks the return of 4th Friday in SoMa, a new monthly event organized by businesses on South Main Street, which will stay open later than usual to accommodate the local community and showcase SoMa's latest offerings. The Root Cafe will be serving dinner until 9 p.m., Loblolly Creamery will be up and running until 8 p.m. — other participating restaurants include Midtown Billiards, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, South on Main and Community Bakery. /more/

  • Wayman Hogue's Ozark classic 'Back Yonder' revived by University of Arkansas Press

    February 18, 2016
    by Will Stephenson
    The University of Arkansas Press has released its Spring 2016 catalog, and it's a great list, particularly for poetry fans and Arkansas history buffs. There's an oral history of the Arkansas Democrat, a monograph on Bill Clinton's racial politics (blurbed by Cornel West) and a new edition of Waymon Hogue's "Back Yonder: An Ozark Chronicle," edited by Brooks Blevins. "Back Yonder," which will be out in April, was originally published in 1932 and is the first of the press' new Chronicles of the Ozarks series. /more/

  • Sloane Crosley, Adam Hochschild, Peter Guralnick, Kiese Laymon and more announced for 2016 Arkansas Literary Festival

    February 10, 2016
    by Will Stephenson
    The Arkansas Literary Festival has announced its 2016 lineup, a list that includes Sloane Crosley ("I Was Told There'd Be Cake"), Adam Hochschild ("King Leopold's Ghost"), Peter Guralnick ("Sam Phillips: The Man Who Invented Rock'n'roll"), Kiese Laymon ("How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America") and more. The festival will be held April 14-17 in downtown Little Rock. /more/

  • In Memoriam: C.D. Wright, 1949-2016

    January 15, 2016
    by Matthew Henriksen
    C.D. Wright could be two things at once. In her poetry, she was a voice from very far away that spoke directly and intimately to our secret interiors. In her life, she was a venerable genius who shocked younger generations of poets by constantly championing our work and encouraging us to write ferociously on our own terms. /more/

  • Eliza Borné is named editor-in-chief of the Oxford American

    October 26, 2015
    by Rock Candy
    The Oxford American, the quarterly literary magazine based in Little Rock, announced this afternoon that interim editor Eliza Borné will take over as editor-in-chief, the magazine's third since it was founded in 1992. A Little Rock native, Borné has been an editor at the magazine since 2013, and previously worked at the Nashville publication Bookpage. /more/

  • Zadie Smith, Lois Lowry to headline Fayetteville Literary Festival in October

    September 15, 2015
    by Will Stephenson
    The Fayetteville Literary Festival is fast approaching, with events scheduled Oct. 1-7 at the Fayetteville Public Library. The University of Arkansas Program in Creative Writing and Translation announced this morning that the novelist and essayist Zadie Smith will appear at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5. /more/

  • 'Scars: An Anthology' release tonight, features Little Rock authors

    September 3, 2015
    by Rock Candy
    A new book, "Scars: An Anthology," which aims to "examine the range and nuance of experience related to scars of the body," features five writers from Little Rock, including Erin Wood (also the book's editor), Jason Wiest, Phillip Martin, Andrea Zekis and Lea Clyburn. /more/
  • The Beatles anew

    Daniel Whelan's remixes expose hidden treasure in the Fab Four's catalog.
    • by John Tarpley and James Szenher
    • Aug 17, 2016

  • Walter was the worst

    But Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, the Danettes and Steve Winwood wow at Verizon Arena.
    • by John Tarpley
    • Jun 30, 2016

  • A new era for Riverfest

    In its 38th year, Little Rock's annual summer music festival reinvents itself.
    • by Tom Coulter, Glen Hooks, Stephen Koch, Flora Larrabee, Joe Meazle, Stephanie Smittle and John Tarpley
    • Jun 2, 2016
  • Staff Picks: Netflix and Chill, Benji's pasta fresca, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more

    The podcast Design Matters, published by Design Observer, is celebrating its 10th year and they are revisiting some of their best episodes from the last decade. I just finished this week's replay of the interview with the Scottish born illustrator Marion Deuchars. At the end of the wonderful interview, her two young sons are invited into the studio near where they pitch in some of their own thoughts on art and, in particular, drawing in the art books their mother created for children and adults.
    • by Will Stephenson, Bryan Moats, Kaya Herron and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 28, 2015

  • Guest Mix: Rural War Room

    World wide weird duo Rural War Room (Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner) is celebrating 10 years of broadcasting and production here in Little Rock and abroad. RWR Radio on KABF 88.3 FM (10 p.m. Tuesdays or anytime on their website), features the duo alternating records in an effort to surprise one another.
    • by Rural War Room
    • Sep 14, 2015

  • Your new flags of Little Rock

    BRASHER: Hello Arkansans, this is the first piece from us, Brasher and Rowe and we are some dudes who work in downtown Little Rock and we eat lunch and just talk about all the exciting things around here.
    • by Jeremy Brasher and Matthew Rowe
    • Sep 18, 2015

  • Director to resign from state court administrative office

    Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp announced today the resignation of J.D. Gingerich, long-time director of the administrative office of the courts.

  • "Nasty Woman" at HSU: 32 artists celebrate Women's History Month

    A photograph of a woman doing a headstand so you can see her red underpants. A sculpture by Robyn Horn titled "Approaching Collapse." Those and other works that assistant professor of photography Margo Duvall says "celebrates the female voice in art" for Women's History Month go on exhibit March 1 in the gallery in the Russell Fine Arts Building.

  • Home again

    The plan, formulated months ago, was this: Ellen and I were going to go to Washington for inauguration festivities, then fly out the morning after the balls for Panama City and a long planned cruise to begin with a Panama Canal passage.

  • Who needs courts?

    Not since the John Birch Society's "Impeach Earl Warren" billboards littered Southern roadsides after the Supreme Court's school-integration decision in 1954 has the American judicial system been under such siege, but who would have thought the trifling Arkansas legislature would lead the charge?

  • Bungling

    If the late, great Donald Westlake had written spy thrillers instead of crime capers, they'd read a lot like the opening weeks of the Trump administration.

Racing season opens at Oaklawn

Racing season opens at Oaklawn

This year marks the 113th season of live racing at Oaklawn in Hot Springs.

