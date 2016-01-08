click to enlarge
Work by Daniella Napolitano at Arkansas Capital Corp.
The Times
did not publish a regular issue this week, devoting the week to our Road Trip issue. So here's the news about tonight's 2nd Friday Art Night lineup: Printmakers. Painters. Pastel artists. Photographs. Hours: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Arkansas Capital Corp
., at 200 River Market Ave. (4th floor), is showing "Printmakers Under 30,"
works by Ben Watson
, Daniella Napolitano
, Catherine Kim, Kristin Karr
and Regan Renfro
. This should be a great show, judging by the links to their work.
Gallery 221 & Art Studios 221,
at 2nd and Center streets, is (are?) showing new watercolor/mixed media work by Kasten McClellan Searles
, who draws inspiration from the River Trail in her works contrasting the man made and nature, and will be serving cocktails, wine and hors d'oeuvres. Other artists with work on exhibition are Tyler Arnold, Kathi Couch, EMILE, Greg Lahti, Sean LeCrone, Elizabeth Nevins, Cedric Watson, C.B.Williams, Gino Hollander
and Siri Hollander
, along with jewelry by Rae Ann Bayless.
The Cox Creative Center,
130 River Market Ave.. is showing collages and photographs by Morgan Page
of Wichita Falls, formerly at teacher at Lyon College.
click to enlarge
"Nest," by Kasten McClellan Searles
The Butler Center
galleries at 401 President Clinton Ave. continue their exhibitions by the Arkansas Pastel Society photographs by Gary Cawood; Tommy Priakos will provide music. The Historic Arkansas Museum continues its exhibitions of linoleum cuts by Neal Harrington
and sculpture by David Carpenter;
Philip Rex Huddleston will provide music.