Rock Candy

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, January 15, 2016

Books In Memoriam: C.D. Wright, 1949-2016

Posted By on Fri, Jan 15, 2016 at 10:36 AM

click to enlarge W.T. PFEFFERLE / FLICKR COMMONS
  • W.T. Pfefferle / Flickr Commons

C.D. Wright could be two things at once. In her poetry, she was a voice from very far away that spoke directly and intimately to our secret interiors. In her life, she was a venerable genius who shocked younger generations of poets by constantly championing our work and encouraging us to write ferociously on our own terms.

The poet and the person were not separate, but I struggled to understand where exactly they conjoined.

When I first met her I had already read her work closely and knew quite a bit about her life. She grew up in Mountain Home, Arkansas, and attended the graduate program in creative writing at the University of Arkansas, in Fayetteville, where I received my degree almost three decades after her. We had studied with some of the same professors, who were very traditional and formalized in their visions of poetry, and we had both taken those lessons and gone in the opposite direction with our own writing.

But it would be more accurate to say that Wright always went in her own direction. She absorbed the canon, as well as the various manifestations of the avant-garde, but was never part of any group — her singular, ever-evolving vision of poetry and its possibilities stood alone.

Despite the fact that she published with Copper Canyon, the largest poetry-only press in the country, taught at a top graduate creative writing program at Brown University, and had won a Guggenheim, her name was never uttered, not once, in a single class I attended at the University of Arkansas. I always had the sense that she was not discussed because she had surpassed her peers and teachers there so quickly and unequivocally.

Nevertheless, as graduate students somewhat stifled by our coursework, a few of us discovered her poems, which miraculously spoke from the place where we were living and showed us how to transcend that place through poetry, by unhinging our voices on our own terms.

My classmate, Tony Tost, whose first book, "Invisible Bride," Wright selected for the Walt Whitman Award in 2003 and who now writes for the television series "Longmire," describes the kinship we felt to her work. “I think it’s because the language claimed a self in its usage, but that self kept using language to transform itself,” he said. “The language was always surprising and fresh, but it wasn't just words on a page. There was some kind of real need driving the poetic invention.”

After graduate school, while teaching middle school in Harlem, New York, I saw the need that drove her poetry translate into the minds of my students. They immediately connected with Wright’s early poem, “Tours,” which, with taut, matter-of-fact language, describes a young girl at the periphery of her parents’ abusive relationship: “A girl on the stairs listens to her father / Beat up her mother.” The frank declaration of the brutality made my students believe in Wright’s voice, and the girl’s watchful and fearful distance from the violence presented my students with a mirror of their own realities. They immediately saw what I have seen graduate students struggle to see: that poetry can hold our existences up in front of our faces, so that we can better understand who we are and what we are up against.

In her 2005 essay-poem "Cooling Time," Wright declares that she looks “to poetry for supernatural help.” Aware of the contradiction that she is at once rooted in place while also attempting to expand the self through the possibilities of poetry, she says: “Whether I can get away with what I write and withstand the vicissitudes and contradictions of my own character, I can’t forecast. If I don’t, better writers than I definitely will.”

click to enlarge cdwright2.jpg

In looking beyond herself, Wright often turned to younger poets, particularly her students. Claire Donato, who studied with Wright at Brown University and now teaches at the Pratt Institute, explains that in her teaching Wright “invested in genealogy, the exchange of ideas and tenderness between people who had passed through the same regions (not only topographic but also of the mind), not to mention mutual support. Her spirit links us.”

In "Cooling Time," Wright humbly defines this type of unguarded self, certain of her starting points and roles but relinquishing control: "I poetry. I write it, study it, read it, edit it, publish it, teach it … Sometimes I weary of it. I could not live without it. Not in this world. Not in my lifetime. I also arkansas. Sometimes these verbs coalesce. Sometimes they trot off in opposite directions."

With each new book, she redefined her poetry. Her poem “Like Something Flying Backwards” in the 2009 collection "Rising, Falling, Hovering," reflects her slow but forceful process of personal creative evolution: “Her vocabulary refined by years of looking through the screen at the lilac that absorbed her witness.”

Moving from the visceral images of her early books to the luminous, lyric observations in "One Big Self" and "Deepstep Come Shining," Wright’s poems always remained clearly her own. Devotion to observation, to language, and to poetry as a source of promise never left her work. Each poem, from the first book to the last, carries with it an admission of pain and a resilience to continue through it. In "Deepstep Come Shining," she writes, “See this hand. See this. Come shining. / The hand that peeled the bark from my birches. / The hand that stirred the pencil of my life.” Then, in constantly facing the pain, she finds relief in acknowledging it and moving forward:

Place yourself inside the damage
Lights approaching top speed
Blur in, blur out
A need for linear relief
Everything going awful fast
Trees agitated by wind
Keep the setting simple
A bowl of sugar on a table
Separated by a chair
Not an inkling what it means
Urge to withdraw
Pull the ladder up after

Every time I met her, I was intrigued by her investment in my poetry and in the communities I built with my magazine and reading series, which seemed to come from a completely different person than the lonely seer who wrote those poems that spoke to me so directly from so far away.

Joe Morra, a friend of Wright's and the president of the Boomerang Fund for Artists, on whose board Wright served with her husband Forrest Gander, says, “She recognized that a writer’s life is often by design solitary, and that of a poet, even more so. And she never lost track of the fact that there are many, many fine writers who live challenging lives, often in obscurity, but whose work is extraordinary and worthy of recognition. She had a special spot in her heart for unsung poets who create communities in areas that do not necessarily have a thriving arts scene.”

Perhaps that insurmountable loneliness I found in her poems drove her to reach out to us as she did. But along with reaching out to younger poets, she reached back for poets who were lost. She championed Arkansas poet Frank Stanford’s poetry for over thirty years after his death — keeping his poems in print on Lost Roads, the press they had founded together, and eventually seeing his works collected in a massive volume from Copper Canyon last year. She handed Lost Roads off to a former student, Susan Scarlata. Naming their book prize after another under-recognized Arkansas poet, Besmilr Bingham, they publish books by women from non-urban areas. Scarlata says that Wright “gave so much to so many and shown an authentic spotlight on writers like Besmilr Brigham whose work may have otherwise languished. Writing was a vocation for her and she influenced humans of all variety with her laser-focused dedication to the word and the art.”

In another evolution of her own work, Wright’s 2010 book-length poem "One with Others" brings the documentary elements of her poetry into focus. The book tells the story of her mentor, a civil rights activist who was disowned by her husband and expelled from her home. Wright combines her own memories, interviews with people connected to her story, and historical documents — churning and repeating these materials, fugue-like, into brilliant lyricism: “You have your life / until you use it. You forfeit the only life you know / or go to your grave with the song curled inside you.” The documentation of another became the assertion of a larger self.

For Wright, there was no decision, just an outpouring of poetry until it ceased when she ceased. There is silence now, but there is also the work, an endless system unto itself, the outline of her vision.

When I shyly told her about my first book's acceptance by a small press, she said, gleefully and assertively, “That’s fantastic — What’s next?” The arc of her work shows the triumph of that mantra.

Matthew Henriksen is the author of two books of poetry, "The Absence of Knowing" and "Ordinary Sun," from Black Ocean. He lives in Fayetteville.

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (5)
Email

Speaking of Books

  • The 50th anniversary of Portis' 'Norwood'

    May 19, 2016
    by Lindsey Millar
    Former Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist and features writer Kyle Brazzel, who left Little Rock to work for the business side of the New Yorker and now does freelance writing, has an excellent appreciation at The Awl of Charles Portis' first novel, "Norwood," on the occasion of its 50th anniversary. /more/

  • Tonight: The Oxford American Pop-Up Shop and more at 4th Friday in SoMA

    February 26, 2016
    by Rock Candy
    Tonight marks the return of 4th Friday in SoMa, a new monthly event organized by businesses on South Main Street, which will stay open later than usual to accommodate the local community and showcase SoMa's latest offerings. The Root Cafe will be serving dinner until 9 p.m., Loblolly Creamery will be up and running until 8 p.m. — other participating restaurants include Midtown Billiards, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, South on Main and Community Bakery. /more/

  • Wayman Hogue's Ozark classic 'Back Yonder' revived by University of Arkansas Press

    February 18, 2016
    by Will Stephenson
    The University of Arkansas Press has released its Spring 2016 catalog, and it's a great list, particularly for poetry fans and Arkansas history buffs. There's an oral history of the Arkansas Democrat, a monograph on Bill Clinton's racial politics (blurbed by Cornel West) and a new edition of Waymon Hogue's "Back Yonder: An Ozark Chronicle," edited by Brooks Blevins. "Back Yonder," which will be out in April, was originally published in 1932 and is the first of the press' new Chronicles of the Ozarks series. /more/

  • Sloane Crosley, Adam Hochschild, Peter Guralnick, Kiese Laymon and more announced for 2016 Arkansas Literary Festival

    February 10, 2016
    by Will Stephenson
    The Arkansas Literary Festival has announced its 2016 lineup, a list that includes Sloane Crosley ("I Was Told There'd Be Cake"), Adam Hochschild ("King Leopold's Ghost"), Peter Guralnick ("Sam Phillips: The Man Who Invented Rock'n'roll"), Kiese Laymon ("How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America") and more. The festival will be held April 14-17 in downtown Little Rock. /more/

  • Eliza Borné is named editor-in-chief of the Oxford American

    October 26, 2015
    by Rock Candy
    The Oxford American, the quarterly literary magazine based in Little Rock, announced this afternoon that interim editor Eliza Borné will take over as editor-in-chief, the magazine's third since it was founded in 1992. A Little Rock native, Borné has been an editor at the magazine since 2013, and previously worked at the Nashville publication Bookpage. /more/

  • Zadie Smith, Lois Lowry to headline Fayetteville Literary Festival in October

    September 15, 2015
    by Will Stephenson
    The Fayetteville Literary Festival is fast approaching, with events scheduled Oct. 1-7 at the Fayetteville Public Library. The University of Arkansas Program in Creative Writing and Translation announced this morning that the novelist and essayist Zadie Smith will appear at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5. /more/

  • 'Scars: An Anthology' release tonight, features Little Rock authors

    September 3, 2015
    by Rock Candy
    A new book, "Scars: An Anthology," which aims to "examine the range and nuance of experience related to scars of the body," features five writers from Little Rock, including Erin Wood (also the book's editor), Jason Wiest, Phillip Martin, Andrea Zekis and Lea Clyburn. /more/

  • Silver Jews' David Berman reads Frank Stanford

    September 3, 2015
    by Will Stephenson
    This year's revival of the legendary Arkansas poet Frank Stanford continues with the release of Third Man Books' "Hidden Water: From the Frank Stanford Archives," the second Stanford collection to arrive in 2015, this one compiling "unpublished poems, drafts, never before seen photos, and correspondences between Stanford, Allen Ginsberg, Pulitzer Prize winning poet Alan Dugan, and more." To promote the book, here's David Berman — the great poet and front man of the now-defunct band Silver Jews — reading an untitled Stanford poem. /more/

  • Michael Cera to write, direct and star in Charles Portis's 'Masters of Atlantis'

    July 17, 2015
    by Will Stephenson
    Buried in a news item yesterday about the movie "Lego Batman," The Hollywood Reporter mentioned offhandedly that actor Michael Cera has acquired the rights to "Masters of Atlantis," the brilliant, absurdist cult-farce by Little Rock author Charles Portis. "Cera aims to write the adaptation as not only an acting vehicle but a directing project as well," they report. /more/

  • James Salter on takeoff

    June 25, 2015
    by Maxwell George
    James Salter, the great impressionist writer who died last week, aged ninety, in his home state of New York, had a small history in Arkansas. He spent several months here in the early ’40s. It was during his first life, years before he began writing, his military life. He lived for a spring and summer in Pine Bluff, for flight training. “The field was east of town,” he remembered in his memoir, "Burning the Days" (1997). “The flying school there was run by civilians.” He sketched his instructor: “an ancient, perhaps in his early forties, crop duster from a town in the southwest part of the state, Hope, which he described as the watermelon capital of the world. His name was Basil York. We were probably among scores of young men he had taught to fly . . .” /more/
  • More »

Comments (5)

Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

More by Matthew Henriksen

Readers also liked…

  • Staff Picks: Netflix and Chill, Benji's pasta fresca, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more

    The podcast Design Matters, published by Design Observer, is celebrating its 10th year and they are revisiting some of their best episodes from the last decade. I just finished this week's replay of the interview with the Scottish born illustrator Marion Deuchars. At the end of the wonderful interview, her two young sons are invited into the studio near where they pitch in some of their own thoughts on art and, in particular, drawing in the art books their mother created for children and adults.
    • by Will Stephenson, Bryan Moats, Kaya Herron and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 28, 2015

  • Guest Mix: Rural War Room

    World wide weird duo Rural War Room (Donavan Suitt & Byron Werner) is celebrating 10 years of broadcasting and production here in Little Rock and abroad. RWR Radio on KABF 88.3 FM (10 p.m. Tuesdays or anytime on their website), features the duo alternating records in an effort to surprise one another.
    • by Rural War Room
    • Sep 14, 2015

  • Your new flags of Little Rock

    BRASHER: Hello Arkansans, this is the first piece from us, Brasher and Rowe and we are some dudes who work in downtown Little Rock and we eat lunch and just talk about all the exciting things around here.
    • by Jeremy Brasher and Matthew Rowe
    • Sep 18, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Thinking outside this Black Friday

Thinking outside this Black Friday

Looking for an "outside the big-box" option for the Thanksgiving weekend? We've got you covered.

  • Three of the best museum gift shops

    These three museums in Northwest Arkansas have gift shops that are so nice in their offerings they could stand alone. But, it would be a shame to miss the museum part, so make time to do it all and then take home a piece of the experience.

  • The Sultana vs. the Titanic

    Of course you've heard of the Titanic...but are you familiar with the Sultana? The sinking of the ship in April 1865 is still America's worst maritime disaster.

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: In Memoriam: C.D. Wright, 1949-2016

    • You can order fresh and delicious cakes, delivery online.
      http://www.cakengift.in/by-city/cake-delivery-in-gurgaon-334.html
      http://www.cakengift.in/by-city/cake-delivery-in-ghaziabad-336.html
      http://www.cakengift.in/by-city/cake-delivery-in-dehradun.html

    • Posted by Khiladi Kumar
    • on November 24, 2016

  • Re: In Memoriam: C.D. Wright, 1949-2016

    • Our online cake delivery store offers you a wide variety of delicious and soft cakes…

    • Posted by Khiladi Kumar
    • on November 24, 2016

  • Re: In Memoriam: C.D. Wright, 1949-2016

    • SliceofItaly provides the Egg/Eggless cakes, birthday cakes for kids online.
      http://www.cakengift.in/
      http://www.cakengift.in/blog/
      http://www.cakengift.in/by-occasion/birthday-cakes-339.html
      http://www.cakengift.in/by-occasion/valentine-day-cakes-340.html

    • Posted by Khiladi Kumar
    • on November 24, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation