W.T. Pfefferle / Flickr Commons

I poetry. I write it, study it, read it, edit it, publish it, teach it … Sometimes I weary of it. I could not live without it. Not in this world. Not in my lifetime. I also arkansas. Sometimes these verbs coalesce. Sometimes they trot off in opposite directions."

Place yourself inside the damage

Lights approaching top speed

Blur in, blur out

A need for linear relief

Everything going awful fast

Trees agitated by wind

Keep the setting simple

A bowl of sugar on a table

Separated by a chair

Not an inkling what it means

Urge to withdraw

Pull the ladder up after