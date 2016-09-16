Billy Bob Thornton channels the biblical "David" on Amazon's new legal drama, "Goliath"

click to enlarge DAVID: Malvern native Billy Bob Thornton seeks redemption in a new legal drama on Amazon Video.

Amazon has released the first trailer for “Goliath,” a legal drama set to star Malvern native Billy Bob Thornton. Written by David E. Kelley (“Ally McBeal,” “The Practice,” “Boston Legal”) and Jonathan Shapiro (also of “The Practice”), the series depicts a washed-up lawyer, Billy McBride, who’s resorted to ambulance chasing and discovers a chance to exact revenge on “Goliath,” the law firm representing a deep-pocketed aerospace company headed up by Wendell Corey, played by Dwight Yoakam. The series, which was escorted past the red ropes of Amazon’s pilot process to a direct commission for 10 episodes, premieres Oct. 14 on Amazon’s on-demand service, Amazon Video.