Friday, September 16, 2016

Brad Cushman casts 'Shadows in the Water' at Pulaski Tech

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge Brad Cushman, "Shadows in the Water" triptych.
  • Brad Cushman, "Shadows in the Water" triptych.

Brad Cushman, who when he is not making art is the director of the Fine Art Gallery at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, is showing mixed media paintings and etchings starting today, Sept. 16, at Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive.

For the exhibition, "Shadows in the Water," in the Windgate Gallery of the Center for Humanities and Arts, Cushman has created collages incorporating musical scores inspired by a poem of the same name by 17th century writer Thomas Traherne. The scores were composed by Dr. James Wintle, a colleague of Cushman's at Oklahoma State University for 12 years who died in 2013; Cushman created the work in his honor. 

The show also includes Cushman's polymer gravure etchings (see below).
 
The gallery will be open late during the ACANSA Arts Festival presentations of the Parsons Dance company, 8-10 p.m. Sept. 22, and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra with Jason Vieaux and Julien Labaro, 8-10 p.m. Sept. 24. There will be a reception for the artist at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3; the show closes Nov. 9.

Gallery hours are 8-9 p.m. Mon.-Thu. and 8-5 p.m. Fri. 

click to enlarge Brad Cushman, "Dreaming the Tunisian Chicken Dance."
  • Brad Cushman, "Dreaming the Tunisian Chicken Dance."

