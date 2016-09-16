Rock Candy

Friday, September 16, 2016

Third Friday Argenta ArtWalk NOW!

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge Diane Harper, "Owl."
  • Diane Harper, "Owl."

Things are gearing up in Argenta for tonight's ArtWalk from 5-8 p.m. Here's a quick rundown of what you'll see: 

Greg Thompson Fine Art (429 Main St.) opens "Best of the South," featuring work by Carroll Cloar, Walter Anderson, Mark Blaney, Gay Bechtelheimer, Dale Nichols, William Dunlapo, Charles Harrington, Robyn Horn, Dolores Justus and others. 

Next door, at twin galleries Argenta Gallery and Rock City Werks, a show celebrating  artists of Mexican heritage, "Raices Mexicanas," includes work by Luis Atilano, Luis Arellano, Martin Flores, Mark Clark, Gustavo Lira Garcia, Anthony Samuel Lopez, Rolando Quintero, Alan Rodriguez, Luis Saldana, Sergio Valdivia, Sabrina Zarco and X3mex, along with work by local artists.

Across the street, the Argenta Branch of the Laman Library (420 Main St.) is showing works by Shirley Anderson, Barbara Seibel and Caryl Joy Young in a show called "Seeing with the Artist's Eye: the Monday Studio Exhibit."

Mugs Cafe (515 Main St.) features "Rohrshach's Buddy," works in ink by Diane Harper.

The House of Art (108 W. 4th St.) opens "Stigmatized: The Journey to Black Sovereignty,” work by Tobechi Tobechukwu.

Claytime Pottery will also be open and visitors can watch the wheel-throwing class. 
 

