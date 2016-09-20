U of A graduate's "Damnation" signs on "Hell or High Water" director

“Damnation,” the upcoming USA network drama from University of Arkansas graduate and “Longmire” writer Tony Tost, which shares a class struggle sensibility with Western heist film “Hell or High Water,” will share its director as well. David Mackenzie joins producing partner Gillian Bernie as directors and executive producers of the “Damnation” pilot, which introduces viewers to Seth Davenport, a man masquerading as a preacher in an effort to
incite economic insurrection in 1930s Iowa. Though the roles have not yet been cast, several heavy hitters have joined the list of executive producers: Guymon Casady (“Game of Thrones”), James Mangold (“Walk the Line”), Daniel Rappaport (“Office Space”) and Tost himself.
Radical Centrist would love for us to believe that it was all just some big…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings