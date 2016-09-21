Rock Candy

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Film 30th anniversary screening of BMXploitation flick 'RAD', gnarly pre-show events, set for Oct. 15

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 4:14 PM

I must confess that I have never seen the 1986 BMX-bike racing epic, "RAD," even though it was directed by Arkansas native and stunt icon Hal Needham. Somebody at The Downtown Partnership clearly loves it, though, judging by the decision to sponsor and host a full afternoon of "RAD"-related events, following by a screening of the film, on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the First Security Amphitheater near the River Market. 

"RAD" star Bill Allen — who played striving young BMX racer Cru Jones in the film — and BMX legend Martin Aparijo will be on hand in Little Rock that afternoon, starting with a meet and greet at 3:30 p.m.  After Allen and Aparijo press the flesh, there will be a BMX stunt show, followed by what a release about the event calls "a special BMX dance scene reenactment from the movie" which sounds like it's guaranteed to have the Millennial kids of any die hard original "RAD" fans covering their heads in shame with any available object. The film screening starts at  7 p.m.  The screening and other events are free, but tickets for the meet and greet with Allen and Aparijo are $10. Signed posters of Allen will be available for $5.  

The film currently has a zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. For a hint on why, hit the video below. No, your Youtube account isn't set for half-speed. Bask in that gratuitous use of Vaseline-lens slow motion, future-dweller! 




  • George H.W. Bush will vote for Hillary. Or will he?

    Politico reports that Kathleen Harrington Kennedy Townsend says former Republican President George H.W. Bush is voting for Hillary Clinton for president. The article quotes a Bush spokesman as declining to confirm or deny.

