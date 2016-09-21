Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Arkansas Arts Council names artist fellowship winners
By Leslie Newell Peacock
Dustin Bork's "Structure9." acrylic on panel.
Steve Spencer, "Tamale Queen"
Painters Dustyn John Bork
of Batesville, Heidi Carlsen-Rogers
of Bella Vista and Steve Spencer
of Little Rock have been awarded Individual Artist Fellowships
in the visual arts category from the Arkansas Arts Council and will be recognized at a reception 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Historic Arkansas Museum.
The Arts Council also made awards in poetry and music composition. Poet winners were Megan Blankenship
and H.K. Hummel
, both of Little Rock, and Renee Emerson
of Jonesboro. Composers winning awards were Charles (Charley) Sandage
of Mountain View, Rachel Brick
of Fayetteville and Derrick K. Gibbs
of Benton.
Each fellowship is worth $4,000. Read more about the winners at this link.
Heidi Carlsen-Rogers, "Waterline (Deep Cerulean," acrylic, conte crayon and pencil.
