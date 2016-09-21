Rock Candy

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Arkansas Arts Council names artist fellowship winners

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 12:55 PM


click to enlarge Dustin Bork's "Structure9." acrylic on panel.
  • Dustin Bork's "Structure9." acrylic on panel.
click to enlarge Steve Spencer, "Tamale Queen"
  • Steve Spencer, "Tamale Queen"

Painters Dustyn John Bork of Batesville, Heidi Carlsen-Rogers of Bella Vista and Steve Spencer of Little Rock have been awarded Individual Artist Fellowships in the visual arts category from the Arkansas Arts Council and will be recognized at a reception 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Historic Arkansas Museum.

The Arts Council also made awards in poetry and music composition. Poet winners were Megan Blankenship and H.K. Hummel, both of Little Rock, and Renee Emerson of Jonesboro. Composers winning awards were Charles (Charley) Sandage of Mountain View, Rachel Brick of Fayetteville and Derrick K. Gibbs of Benton.  

Each fellowship is worth $4,000. Read more about the winners at this link.
click to enlarge Heidi Carlsen-Rogers, "Waterline (Deep Cerulean," acrylic, conte crayon and pencil.
  • Heidi Carlsen-Rogers, "Waterline (Deep Cerulean," acrylic, conte crayon and pencil.

