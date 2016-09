Arkansas Arts Council names artist fellowship winners

click to enlarge Dustin Bork's "Structure9." acrylic on panel.

click to enlarge Steve Spencer, "Tamale Queen"

click to enlarge Heidi Carlsen-Rogers, "Waterline (Deep Cerulean," acrylic, conte crayon and pencil.

Painters Dustyn John Bork of Batesville, Heidi Carlsen-Rogers of Bella Vista and Steve Spencer of Little Rock have been awardedin the visual arts category from the Arkansas Arts Council and will be recognized at a reception 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Historic Arkansas Museum.The Arts Council also made awards in poetry and music composition. Poet winners wereand, both of Little Rock, andof Jonesboro. Composers winning awards wereof Mountain View,of Fayetteville andof Benton.Each fellowship is worth $4,000. Read more about the winners at this link.