click to enlarge "Forged from the Earth," bronze by Troy Anderson, to be presented to the Archives of American Art along with the $200,000 Don Tyson Prize.

“With more than 20 million items in its continually growing collections, the Archives is the world’s largest and most widely used resource dedicated to collecting and preserving the papers and primary records of the visual arts in America,” said John Tyson, Chairman of Tyson Foods. “My father, Don, for whom the prize is named, was a big believer in education, American history, and the American spirit. This type of accolade for the work being done to further American art would have been very meaningful to him.”

Theprogram, established at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art with a $5 million endowment from the Tyson family and Tyson Foods, has made its first Don Tyson Prize Award, to the Archives of American Art at the Smithsonian Institution.The $200,000 prize recognizes achievement in American art. Museum and academic art historians made up the jury that selected the winner. The archives were established in 1954. John Tyson, a collector of American art, was quoted in the Crystal Bridges press release:The Tyson family and company added another $5 million to endow the Don Tyson Prize, the museum reports. The prize, along with a bronze sculpture by Troy Anderson , will be presented Oct. 21 in Washington, D.C.