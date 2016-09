Delta Cultural Center new director: Prophet Kyle T. Miller

click to enlarge The Department of Arkansas Heritage has named Kyle T. Miller the new director of the Helena Cultural Center.

“We are thrilled that Kyle is coming on board to lead the Delta Cultural Center as director,” said Hurst. “His enthusiasm and experience in designing and implementing educational programming will be a great asset to DCC as it continues to tell the compelling story of the Arkansas Delta.”

, who describes himself as a "licensed and ordained prophet" and says he has been "prophesying and interpreting dreams for almost 15 years," has been named the director of the Delta Cultural Center at Helena.A news release from the Department of Arkansas Heritage says that Miller, who replaces Katie Harrington (who resigned, apparently under pressure, in July), holds a Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, an M.S. from Arkansas State University and a B.A. from the University of Central Arkansas. An article by Miller on the Christian website Elijah List says he also has an M.A. in Intercultural Studies from Fuller Theological Seminary based in Pasadena.Miller is the former chair of the film and television department at the Metropolitan Career and Technical School, a former chair of UALR Children International, and a former director of GEAR UP, a program at Phillips Community College that helps area school children prepare for post-high school education. Miller grew up in Helena and worked part-time as a public relations specialist at the DCC earlier in his career.Miller maintains a Facebook page, @Prophet Kyle T. Miller , where you can link to his religious blog talk radio program Beauty for Ashes , and a website , where for $27 you can receive a "personal prophecy from an anointed prophet." Miller, who formerly operated a film and television company called Positive Images in Christ, is a filmmaker; he has a fan page on Facebook as well.From the DAH press release: