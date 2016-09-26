Rock Candy

Monday, September 26, 2016

Delta Cultural Center new director: Prophet Kyle T. Miller

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 2:33 PM

click to enlarge The Department of Arkansas Heritage has named Kyle T. Miller the new director of the Helena Cultural Center.
  • The Department of Arkansas Heritage has named Kyle T. Miller the new director of the Helena Cultural Center.

Kyle T. Miller, who describes himself as a "licensed and ordained prophet" and says he has been "prophesying and interpreting dreams for almost 15 years," has been named the director of the Delta Cultural Center at Helena.

A news release from the Department of Arkansas Heritage says that Miller, who replaces Katie Harrington (who resigned, apparently under pressure, in July), holds a Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, an M.S. from Arkansas State University and a B.A. from the University of Central Arkansas. An article by Miller on the Christian website Elijah List says he also has an M.A. in Intercultural Studies from Fuller Theological Seminary based in Pasadena. 

Miller is the former chair of the film and television department at the Metropolitan Career and Technical School, a former chair of UALR Children International, and a former director of GEAR UP, a program at Phillips Community College that helps area school children prepare for post-high school education. Miller grew up in Helena and worked part-time as a public relations specialist at the DCC earlier in his career.

Miller maintains a Facebook page, @Prophet Kyle T. Miller, where you can link to his religious blog talk radio program Beauty for Ashes, and a website, where for $27 you can receive a "personal prophecy from an anointed prophet." Miller, who formerly operated a film and television company called Positive Images in Christ, is a filmmaker; he has a fan page on Facebook as well.

From the DAH press release:
“We are thrilled that Kyle is coming on board to lead the Delta Cultural Center as director,” said Hurst. “His enthusiasm and experience in designing and implementing educational programming will be a great asset to DCC as it continues to tell the compelling story of the Arkansas Delta.”

Comments

  • Arkansas Arts Council names artist fellowship winners

    Painters Dustyn John Bork of Batesville, Heidi Carlsen-Rogers of Bella Vista and Steve Spencer of Little Rock have been awarded Individual Artist Fellowships in the visual arts category from the Arkansas Arts Council and will be recognized at a reception 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Historic Arkansas Museum.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Sep 21, 2016

  • Crystal Bridges awards first Tyson Prize to Smithsonian archives

    The Tyson Scholars of American Art program, established at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art with a $5 million endowment from the Tyson family and Tyson Foods, has made its first Don Tyson Prize Award, to the Archives of American Art at the Smithsonian Institution.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Sep 21, 2016

  • Prospect for success looks good for new Chi venture

    It appears the Chi family of restaurateurs has landed a winner with the latest incarnation of its space at 5501 Kavanaugh Blvd., the Prospect Sports Bar.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Sep 21, 2016
  • Installing an end to hate: V.L. Cox

    Artist V.L. Cox is preparing an installation, "End Hate," that addresses the cynical and abominable bills coming out of the state Legislature to protect discrimination against the LGBT community.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 20, 2015

  • Raborn reflects on Italy, at Boswell Mourot DATE CHANGE

    It's a quick show, so don't put it off: "An Italy Experience: Reflections on the Past and Present," figurative work by Laura Raborn, is at Boswell Mourot Fine Art Feb. 28 through March 5. March 21-April 2.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Mar 18, 2015

  • Listen to Lo Thraxx's new mixtape, 'Sharkansas'

    "Sharkansas," the new mixtape from Little Rock rapper Lo Thraxx has been one of our most anticipated local releases of the year, and it's out as of this afternoon. It features Two 9's Curtis Williams, Raz Fresco, Houston rappers Doeman and Roosh Williams, plus production by Fresco Grey, Trakksounds and others.
    • by Will Stephenson
    • Mar 13, 2015

  • Who's harming women?

    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is an Arkansas Republican. Thus, like the governor and the Republican-majority legislature, she intends to do everything she can to deny women comprehensive medical care, particularly abortion.

  • New normal

    No two presidential candidates since polling began have run up negatives as massive as those of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, who yet won their parties' nominations easily. "What gives?" may be the biggest political mystery in history.

  • Additional rape charges filed against Conway doctor

    Special Prosecutor Jason Barrett has added 11 more victims to two others alleging rape by Dr. Robert Rook of Conway.

  • Big Dam Bridge 100 brings big damn complaint about celebrity rider Hincapie

    The Big Dam Bridge 100 is this weekend and one dedicated biker isn't happy about a celebrity rider, admitted doper George Hincapie.

