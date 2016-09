The Hot Springs Fine Arts Center, founded in 1947, has lost its lease at 626 Central Ave. and will close Oct. 1, the center announced on its Facebook page. Fine Arts Center Directorsaid in the post that the center would like to move to another location and asks that anyone who can help, either by providing a venue or making a contribution, contact her at 501-624-0489 or info@fac.org.Dunnahoe, an artist and arts center director since 2011, said the landlord been leasing the building to the center below the going rate for the Historic Downtown District "for many years" and the center appreciated that.The Garland County Community Library is hosting the exhibit the arts center had planned for October and November,of large and miniature paintings. The show will open Oct. 7. Emergent Arts is storing some of the arts center's belongings and the library will hold its collection for the time being.