"March: Book Three" up for National Book Award

“We're all blown away by how deeply this trilogy has been embraced. It's never been more urgent to understand and apply the Movement's history and perspectives — this work is for the unwritten future. We're grateful to be able to help those voices be heard.”



The trilogy of graphic novels depicting the firsthand account of civil rights activist Congressman John Lewis has already earned illustrator Nate Powell three nominations for Eisner Awards for excellence in the comic industry, and now the Little Rock native is up for a National Book Award for "March: Book Three," the final installment in the series.Powell, who created the books with Congressman Lewis himself and Andrew Aydin, spoke with Top Shelf Productions about the news:The National Book Foundation presents the awards in a ceremony Nov. 16.