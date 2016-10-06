Rock Candy

Thursday, October 6, 2016

"March: Book Three" up for National Book Award

Posted By on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 4:29 PM

click to enlarge 2016-10-06-march-trilogy-nba-finalist-small_lg.jpg

The trilogy of graphic novels depicting the firsthand account of civil rights activist Congressman John Lewis has already earned illustrator Nate Powell three nominations for Eisner Awards for excellence in the comic industry, and now the Little Rock native is up for a National Book Award for "March: Book Three," the final installment in the series. 

Powell, who created the books with Congressman Lewis himself and Andrew Aydin, spoke with Top Shelf Productions about the news:
“We're all blown away by how deeply this trilogy has been embraced. It's never been more urgent to understand and apply the Movement's history and perspectives — this work is for the unwritten future. We're grateful to be able to help those voices be heard.”
The National Book Foundation presents the awards in a ceremony Nov. 16.

  • Installing an end to hate: V.L. Cox

    Artist V.L. Cox is preparing an installation, "End Hate," that addresses the cynical and abominable bills coming out of the state Legislature to protect discrimination against the LGBT community.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 20, 2015

  • Africa Tour Diary: Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe, Part 2

    This is the radical Islam of our Moroccan musical collaborator Barry, which he explained to JJ, Jason (a fellow American traveler), and I at our seaside breakfast table this beautiful sunny morning. Barry spontaneously erupted into this passionate and captivating lecture touching on Moroccan history, the problems of Islam today, conspiracy theories about the world bank, Charlie Hebdo, the ten commandments, the importance of science and technology, and an optimistic vision of a future free of religious, political, and racial divides as JJ expertly translated and Jason and I sat and listened, both intrigued and entertained.
    • by Lucas Murray
    • Feb 15, 2015

  • Your new flags of Little Rock

    BRASHER: Hello Arkansans, this is the first piece from us, Brasher and Rowe and we are some dudes who work in downtown Little Rock and we eat lunch and just talk about all the exciting things around here.
    • by Jeremy Brasher and Matthew Rowe
    • Sep 18, 2015

