100 years of women's shoes at Esse

The exhibition "A Walk in Her Shoes"
will take visitors on a stroll through 100 years of women's footwear, from laceups to platforms to stilletos, when it opens Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Esse Purse Museum
, 1510 Main St.
Included in this latest exhibition of the history of women's fashion are 50 pairs of shoes from the collection of the Fashion History Museum
in Cambridge, Ontario, and another 50 pairs from Esse's own collection. The changes in styles reflect the change in women's lives.
The designers whose shoes are featured in the show include Christian Dior, Bally, Salvatore Ferragamo, Mary Quant, Christian Louboutin, Theirry Mugler
and Yves St. Laurent
, among others. For some of us, it will be closest we've gotten to a pair of shoes by Louboutin etc.
An exhibition on swimwear just concluded at Esse, which, besides a collection of women's purses (and the things one would find in them) and special exhibits, features a gift shop. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $10 ($8 for students, people 60 and over and military).