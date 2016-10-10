Rock Candy

Monday, October 10, 2016

Green Day and Against Me! at Verizon Arena March 8

Posted By on Mon, Oct 10, 2016 at 11:03 AM

Green Day announced a March 8 performance in Little Rock as part of its tour for its album, "Revolution Radio," which was released last Friday. In addition to inspiring the Broadway musical "American Idiot" and introducing a generation of young listeners to a post-Sex Pistols iteration of punk rock by way of the smashingly successful 1994 album "Dookie," the trio's got Arkansas connections: North Little Rock native Jason White (Big Cats, Pinhead Gunpowder, California) has been touring with the group since 1999, and became an official member in 2012. Little Rock's Jeff Matika (The Wicked Good, Ashtray Babyhead, Magic Cropdusters) also plays with the group, and hinted at the upcoming tour with an Instagram post in early July captioned "Let's go!," with frontman Billie Joe Armstrong's signature silver Les Paul in repose in the background. 
Against Me!, the Florida quartet whose 2014 album "Transgender Dysphoria Blues," alternately dark and triumphant, explored the complexity of lead singer Laura Jane Grace's gender identity transition, joins Green Day on the tour, ahead of Grace's forthcoming autobiography, "Tranny: Confessions Of Punk Rock's Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout," to be released Nov. 4. 

Tickets are available starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at greenday.com, and more information on the presale can be found here. 

