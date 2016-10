New music from Goon des Garcons, Tan the Terrible and Cool Chris

If you missed Young Gods of America at the Fireroom series last Friday evening, here's a souvenir from Goon des Garcons and Tan the Terrible, just back from a tour of New Zealand, produced by (and featuring) twins TOO'Onpoint, shot on Piha Beach in Auckland.Meanwhile, Cool Chris, also of rap collective Young Gods of America, dropped this video for "NBA Jam," in support of his new full album, "Black Boy/White Boy."