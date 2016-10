Pennebaker's 'Ozark Topography' is fountain choice

click to enlarge "Ozark Topography," by Ed Pennebaker

Glass artist Ed Pennebaker's 13-foot-tall sculpture of tall, multicolored glass panels was chosen for temporary installation in the Carrie Remmel Dickinson Fountain in front of the Arkansas Arts Center.For "Ozark Topography," installed last week for the 4th annual Fountain Fest, Pennebaker cast hot glass into a steel mold to make the rectangular shapes and pressed objects into the glass while it was hot to create textures representing natural features of the Ozarks, where Pennebaker's Red Fern Glass Studio is located. The win came with a $1,500 prize.Fountain Fest is sponsored by the Contemporaries, a young group of Arts Center supporters. Other finalists were Patrick Fleming and Joel Gordon of the Innovation Hub.