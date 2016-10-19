El Dorado native Qui Nguyen's "Vietgone" tells a refugee love story

click to enlarge Jesse Dittmar

Qui Nguyen

A New York premiere is underway for “Vietgone,” El Dorado native Qui Nguyen’s comic-book style comedy about his parents, Quang and Tong Nguyen, meeting at a Fort Chaffee refugee camp after fleeing (or, in Quang’s case, being evacuated) from Vietnam. “Vietgone” was awarded the 2015 Harold and Mimi Steinberg /American Theater Critics Association New Play Award, which included a prize of $25,000, and opens at the Manhattan Theatre Club October 25.



Nguyen, with director Robert Ross Parker, also co-founded Vampire Cowboys, a self-described " 'geek theatre' company that creates and produces new works of theatre based in action/adventure and dark comedy with a comic book aesthetic."