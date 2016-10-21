Arkansas Times Recommends: Indian Grocers, nerdcore documentaries, "Pepe the Frog" explainers, Anne Carson and more

click to enlarge "top kek," the name of a Turkish cupcake and the linguistic byproduct of a nebula of webspeak dialects.

click to enlarge "Rescue Time" productivity log.

…want to be able to categorize and view their activity by one of 5 degrees of productivity, e.g. Very Distracting, Distracting, Neutral, Productive, to Very Productive.



…want to be able to say their time on Facebook is actually probably pretty productive overall since you admin your company's myriad Facebook pages. (You can dictate which software/website/

…want periodic overviews of your hours, how productive you were, and how it compares to previous periods via the RescueTime dashboard or emailed summaries.

…want help focusing and meeting productivity goals (some of the features are available only to premium customers).

…need a free solution.

…need it to integrate into Slack (albeit a limited sort of way, and for premium customers only) or other software.



…need to dictate when to start and stop recording your activity. (If you work from home, for instance, and have a hard stop on work duties at 6pm but still browse the web or watch a movie after 6, you can tell it to never record after 6. Or to never record on certain days.)

…prefer a hands-off, low maintenance tool but want to be able to tweak the nobs. I recommend logging into the dashboard on occasion and reviewing your activity to make sure you're getting accurate information. (So you can manage that "Very Distracting" two hours your kids watched Animaniacs on your second monitor while they hung out with you on "Surprise Bring Your Kids to Work Day" last week.)

…spend a lot of work time away from your computer or on other devices.



…have employers who need more precise in/out time, etc.

…need more powerful integration into other services or software.

…are afraid to know that much about themselves.

click to enlarge Alfons Mucha

"Apotheosis of the Slavs' History"

A last-minute Halloween costume recommendation: Halloween does not play to my strengths. I am a cheapskate, and honestly, I'm not that skilled at putting together day-to-day clothes (said the wife, "You can't wear seersucker with corduroys!"), much less some kind of elaborate costume. But I had promised to go to a friend's get-together. After thinking over my options for a while, I decided to put on a sports coat and carry an issue of The Watchtower. My Jehovah's Witness outfit was voted scariest costume at the party.If you aren't well-versed in weird Twitter and fall more in the "the internet is a fascinating place I want to learn more about" camp than the "the internet is mostly a cesspool where I check email, read the Arkansas Times and look for craft ideas on Pinterest" one (a rough approximation of how the Millar family breaks down, by the by), you should listen to this podcast about Pepe the Frog from always excellent "Reply All." It's a really fun and fairly pithy explanation of how a somewhat obscure indie cartoon character, a fairly grotesque looking stoner frog named Pepe, became the go-to meme for white nationalists for Trump to such a degree that Hillary Clinton now has an explainer about Pepe on her website. It's a good explanation, but listen to the podcast instead; it's much more fun. Along the way, you'll learn a little about the infamous messageboard 4chan and "rare" internet memes, the slipperiness of irony on the web and the etymology of international web speak, "top kek."To all our computer-bound, GTD curious but not necessarily David Allen groupie, $47,476+ annual income workers of America who are suddenly puzzling over ways to keep track of your work hours so you don't trigger the overtime DEFCON1 alarm your boss is installing in her payroll software: consider installing Rescue Time on your Mac or PC.This is not timesheet software, per se. It is more along the lines of activity tracking with the bonus of being able to see the hours associated with your activity.Ideal for people who:Not ideal for people who:



click to enlarge Painter of Munich

Amphora of Hercules fighting Geryon, circa 540 B.C.

I better be getting home.

Okay.

They continued to sit. They were parked way out on the highway.

Cold night smell

coming in the windows. New moon floating white as a rib at the edge of the sky.

I guess I'm someone who will never be satisfied,

said Herakles. Geryon felt all nerves in him move to the surface of his body.

What do you mean satisfied?

Just—satisfied. I don't know. From far down the freeway came a sound

of fishhooks scraping the bottom of the world.

You know. Satisfied. Geryon was thinking hard. Fires twisted through him.

He picked his way carefully

toward the sex question. Why is it a question? He understood

that people need

acts of attention from one another, does it really matter which acts?

He was fourteen.

Sex is a way of getting to know someone,

Herakles had said. He was sixteen. Hot unsorted parts of the question

were licking up from every crack in Geryon,

he beat at them as a nervous laugh escaped him. Herakles looked.

Suddenly quiet.

It's okay, said Herakles. His voice washed

Geryon open.

Tell me, said Geryon and he intended to ask him, Do people who like sex

have a question about it too?

but the words came out wrong—Is it true you think about sex every day?

Herakles' body stiffened.

That isn't a question it's an accusation. Something black and heavy dropped

between like a smell of velvet.

Herakles switched on the ignition and they jumped forward onto the back of the night.

Not touching

but joined in astonishment as two cuts lie parallel in the same flesh.

"Keep the River on Your Right"





When artist and anthropologist Tobias Schneebaum left for Peru on a Fulbright fellowship, no one could have predicted what happened next. Looking for an escape from the rampant homophobia and anti-Semitism that had plagued him in his native New York, Schneebaum disappeared into the jungle, eventually taking up with the remote Harakmbut tribe. What follows is a tale of love, loss...and cannibalism.







"Okie Noodling"





One of the greatest documentary films of all time, "Okie Noodling" follows the exploits of the intrepid catfish hunters of Oklahoma and their non-traditional fishing methods. How non-traditional? Well, they catch huge river cats by blindly shoving their arms into underwater holes and allowing the fish to bite onto them. And if that sounds insane, wait until you see it in action.







"The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters"





While it's true that the filmmakers played fast and loose with the timeline in this classic video game doc, it's still a fun watch. Ever wonder what a "kill screen" is? Did you even know there are arcade game celebrities? This one is worth it just to get to know Billy Mitchell, the hot sauce slinging master of Donkey Kong and other classic games.







"Nerdcore Rising"





Alex Trebek recently made headlines for calling a Jeopardy! contestant a "loser" when she expressed an interest in "nerdcore hip-hop." For a look into the scene, there's no better film than Nerdcore Rising, which chronicles Damian Hess' (aka MC Frontalot) attempt to launch a music career by rapping about things like goth girls, text-based game series Zork and other aspects of geek culture. Full disclosure: I saw MC Frontalot a few years ago in Fayetteville and it was an amazing show. Suck on it, Trebek.



