Friday, October 21, 2016

Eye Candy Coming to McLeod: Hursley and Simmons, land and dreamscapes

Posted By on Fri, Oct 21, 2016 at 3:54 PM

click to enlarge Dreamscape by Dominique Simmons, at McLeod
  • Dreamscape by Dominique Simmons, at McLeod

Heads up for Thursday, Oct. 27: Matt McLeod Fine Art Gallery opens "Landscapes / Dreamscapes: At the Crossroads of Observation and Memory," an exhibition of drawings and paintings by Little Rock artists Jeanie Lockeby Hursley and  Dominique Simmons

Here's what Simmons says about her dreamscape role in the show: 
“In my work, the past and the present share the same surface. The forms are always in motion, or on the verge of change. The results are electric marks and forms either coming into being or disappearing.” 
Simmons is unafraid to use challenging palettes — such as complementary oranges and purples above — and texture, and her work springs from a deeply creative and confident mind. She has been making serious art, she notes on her website and other places, for 30 years. 

Hursley, also a fine mid-career artist (and overly humble; you'll play hell trying to find her work online, though you could go here), says she has a "persistent fascination with interrupted landscapes."
"I am interested in the visual tension created when nature interacts with the built environment. From early pastel drawings of trumpet vines inundating a railroad crossing to a recent encaustic painting of a homestead overwhelmed by kudzu, the investigation continues."
There will be an opening night reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and in honor of Halloween, candy will be served along with the libations and other food. McLeod is at 108 W. Sixth St., catercornered from The Rep.

click to enlarge Landscape by Jeanie Lockeby Hursley at McLeod.
  • Landscape by Jeanie Lockeby Hursley at McLeod.

