Logoly State Park dedicates new visitors center
Arkansas’s first environmental education state park interprets the importance of the natural world and our place within it.
Death of a Salesman is a crash of exhaustion with internal combustion at play. In a continued indictment on nihilism, Elliott Earls (the eccentric, exuberant, brash, and sometimes perverse savant) has mutated/muted his surrealist imagery into a wall of familial heraldry and a room of oddities and otherworldly forms. The iconography in this work possesses a solipsistic eye flanked by large attentive ears. The cyclops as a symbol of brute strength and power is a misfit. More relevant is his nature as a shepherd and his ancestral lineage as the son of Earth (Gaia) and Sky (Uranus); an analogy for the ineffable experience of fatherhood’s influence on the work and Earls’ relentless drive to behold this alien sentience.A reception is 6-8 p.m. at the gallery, 4400 Edgemere Road in North Little Rock.
Congratulations to an Arkansas Treasure. Good on you Ed. Dale Ch--who?
"If we used real images, it would be a few Arabs in a country. "…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings