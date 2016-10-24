Jeff Nichols returns to Little Rock for Arkansas premiere of "Loving"

Five Fun Fall Activities
Director Jeff Nichols ("Mud," "Take Shelter") returns to his hometown Monday, Nov. 14, for the first Arkansas screening of “Loving,” Nichols’ depiction of the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, the couple whose civil rights case resulted in the U.S. Supreme Court’s invalidation of all race-based legal restrictions on marriage.
Lost Forty Brewing hosts the event and will donate 100 percent of ticket sales to Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site’s Tiger Foundation, and the $35 ticket entitles each viewer to a “beer, brats & bites” pre-party, a Q&A session with the director, a post-show mixer with Lost Forty beer and sweets and a “Loving Lost Forty” swag bag.
The pre-screening festivities begin at 5:45 p.m. at Ron Robinson Theater, and the screening begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.
