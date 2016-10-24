Rock Candy

Monday, October 24, 2016

Jeff Nichols returns to Little Rock for Arkansas premiere of "Loving"

Posted By on Mon, Oct 24, 2016 at 5:07 PM

click to enlarge Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton as Mildred and Richard Loving, in Jeff Nichol's 2016 film. - FOCUS FEATURES
  • Focus Features
  • Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton as Mildred and Richard Loving, in Jeff Nichol's 2016 film.

Director Jeff Nichols ("Mud," "Take Shelter") returns to his hometown Monday, Nov. 14, for the first Arkansas screening of “Loving,” Nichols’ depiction of the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, the couple whose civil rights case resulted in the U.S. Supreme Court’s invalidation of all race-based legal restrictions on marriage.

Lost Forty Brewing hosts the event and will donate 100 percent of ticket sales to Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site’s Tiger Foundation, and the $35 ticket entitles each viewer to a “beer, brats & bites” pre-party, a Q&A session with the director, a post-show mixer with Lost Forty beer and sweets and a “Loving Lost Forty” swag bag.

The pre-screening festivities begin at 5:45 p.m. at Ron Robinson Theater, and the screening begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available here. 


