Ballet Arkansas moves to Creative Corridor

Ballet Arkansas dancers in "Who Cares?" at the University of Monticello last November.

In a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning, Ballet Arkansas celebrates its move to a new studio space at 520 Main Street along the Creative Corridor, and begins rehearsals for “The Nutcracker” and "Paquita" in the space only a half hour later.



Tickets to the holiday ballet are available here, and tickets to a "Nutcracker Tea" at the Capitol Hotel are available here.