Rock Candy

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Ballet Arkansas moves to Creative Corridor

Posted By on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge Ballet Arkansas dancers in "Who Cares?" at the University of Monticello last November.
  • Ballet Arkansas dancers in "Who Cares?" at the University of Monticello last November.

In a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning, Ballet Arkansas celebrates its move to a new studio space at 520 Main Street along the Creative Corridor, and begins rehearsals for “The Nutcracker” and "Paquita" in the space only a half hour later.

Tickets to the holiday ballet are available here, and tickets to a "Nutcracker Tea" at the Capitol Hotel are available here.


Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Stephanie Smittle

Readers also liked…

  • Raborn reflects on Italy, at Boswell Mourot DATE CHANGE

    It's a quick show, so don't put it off: "An Italy Experience: Reflections on the Past and Present," figurative work by Laura Raborn, is at Boswell Mourot Fine Art Feb. 28 through March 5. March 21-April 2.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Mar 18, 2015

  • Listen to Lo Thraxx's new mixtape, 'Sharkansas'

    "Sharkansas," the new mixtape from Little Rock rapper Lo Thraxx has been one of our most anticipated local releases of the year, and it's out as of this afternoon. It features Two 9's Curtis Williams, Raz Fresco, Houston rappers Doeman and Roosh Williams, plus production by Fresco Grey, Trakksounds and others.
    • by Will Stephenson
    • Mar 13, 2015

  • Arkansas Times Recommends: A Literary Edition

    Arkansas Times Recommends is a series in which Times staff members (or whoever happens to be around at the time) highlight things we've been enjoying this week.
    • by Max Brantley, Bryan Moats, Brian Chilson, Michael Roberts and Benjamin Hardy
    • Jul 1, 2016

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Searching for diamonds at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Searching for diamonds at Crater of Diamonds State Park

A venture to this state park is on the must-do list for many, the park being the only spot in North America where you can dig for diamonds and other gemstones and keep your finds.

Most Viewed

  • Jeff Nichols returns to Little Rock for Arkansas premiere of "Loving"

    Director Jeff Nichols returns to his hometown Monday, Nov. 14, for the first Arkansas screening of “Loving,” Nichols’ depiction of the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, the couple whose civil rights case resulted in the U.S. Supreme Court’s invalidation of all race-based legal restrictions on marriage.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation