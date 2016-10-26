Rock Candy

Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Rock Candy Ticket Giveaway: Collective Soul

Posted By on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 3:07 PM

click to enlarge collective-soul-2.jpg

The Stockbridge, Ga. band that penned "Shine," "December" and "The World I Know" is on tour in support of its ninth studio album, "See What You Started by Continuing," and we've got two tickets to give away to a concert this Saturday at Choctaw Casino in Pocola, Okla., 8 p.m. 

To claim them, be the first to send the name of any Collective Soul song not mentioned above to us at calendar@arktimes.com. Deadline for entry is Thursday, Oct. 27, noon. 


Speaking of Collective Soul, Choctaw Casino

Comments

