Rock Candy Ticket Giveaway: Collective Soul

The Stockbridge, Ga. band that penned "December" and "The World I Know" is on tour in support of its ninth studio album, "See What You Started by Continuing," and we've got two tickets to give away to a concert this Saturday at Choctaw Casino in Pocola, Okla., 8 p.m.To claim them, be the first to send the name of any Collective Soul songto us at calendar@arktimes.com. Deadline for entry is Thursday, Oct. 27, noon.