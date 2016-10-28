Rock Candy

Friday, October 28, 2016

Big Piph releases "The Legacy Project" app for iPhone and Android

Posted By on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 10:04 AM

If the list of things you dig includes the music of rapper-activist Big Piph (Epiphany Morrow) and the myriad capabilities of your own iPhone or Android device, go grab the free interactive app that launched last night in iTunes and Google Play to accompany his album of the same name, "The Legacy Project." 

So far, it's basically a sounding board for Big Piph & Tomorrow Maybe's music, videos, collaborations with artists like Brittany Dorey and Joshua Asante, a way to stay updated about activism through groups like jUSt and Global Kids Arkansas, links to recommended reading and stories about the time when he was seven and his 100-page "Song of Solomon" dedication to the 17-year-old love of his life "utilizing every foul word I knew dealing with sex and nudity because, you know...game" eventually made it back around to his mother. 


 

