Monday, October 31, 2016

Enamelist Tom Hall wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 3:36 PM

Thom Hall, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
  • Thom Hall, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Artist Thom Hall, architect Reese Rowland, writer and folk historian Freda Cruse Hardison and graphic artist Max Elbo are the winners of 2017 Governor's Arts Awards, sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Council.

Reese Rowland, Individual Artist Award winner.
  • Reese Rowland, Individual Artist Award winner.
Hall, the enamel and figurative artist who was the registrar for the Arkansas Arts Center for 40 years before retiring, is the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Rowland was named the Individual Artist Award winner; Cruse, of Mountain View, won the Folklife Award and Elbo, of Eureka Springs, won the Judges Recognition Award.

A panel of arts professionals chooses the winners for the awards, sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Council. Other winners are Sam and Barbara Tobias of Mena, Arts Community Development Award; Art Porter Music Education Inc., Arts in Education Award; Wright, Lindsey and Jennings, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts Award; and Johnelle Hunt of Rogers, Patron Award.
Freda Cruse Hardison, Folklife Award winner.
  • Freda Cruse Hardison, Folklife Award winner.

You can see Hall's enamel works at the Arkansas Arts Center in the exhibition "Glass Fantasies." See the Heifer International World Headquarters and the Arkansas Studies Institute as examples of Rowland's work. If you're in Mountain View, stop by the Stone County Historical Society to see Hardison's Mountain Music Project, 100 photos and interviews. And if you happen to have the poster made for David Bowie & The Spiders performance at Detroit's Fisher Theater in 1972 or Canned Heat at the Grande Ballroom, you've got work by Elbo.

Read more about the winners here.



Max Elbo, Judges Recognition Award winner.
  • Max Elbo, Judges Recognition Award winner.

