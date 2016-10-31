Enamelist Tom Hall wins Lifetime Achievement Award

click to enlarge Thom Hall, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

click to enlarge Reese Rowland, Individual Artist Award winner.

click to enlarge Freda Cruse Hardison, Folklife Award winner.

click to enlarge Max Elbo, Judges Recognition Award winner.

Artist, architectwriter and folk historianand graphic artistare the winners of 2017, sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Council.Hall, the enamel and figurative artist who was the registrar for the Arkansas Arts Center for 40 years before retiring, is the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Rowland was named the Individual Artist Award winner; Cruse, of Mountain View, won the Folklife Award and Elbo, of Eureka Springs, won the Judges Recognition Award.A panel of arts professionals chooses the winners for the awards, sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Council. Other winners areof Mena, Arts Community Development Award;Arts in Education Award;, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts Award; andof Rogers, Patron Award.You can see Hall's enamel works at the Arkansas Arts Center in the exhibition "Glass Fantasies." See the Heifer International World Headquarters and the Arkansas Studies Institute as examples of Rowland's work. If you're in Mountain View, stop by the Stone County Historical Society to see Hardison's Mountain Music Project, 100 photos and interviews. And if you happen to have the poster made for David Bowie & The Spiders performance at Detroit's Fisher Theater in 1972 or Canned Heat at the Grande Ballroom, you've got work by Elbo.